PHILADELPHIA — It’s been an eventful week for the Nola brothers.
It could be an even better October for the family.
Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola showed why he is a Cy Young candidate Tuesday night, throwing eight shutout innings in a 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals.
Meanwhile on Monday, catcher Austin Nola was traded from the Seattle Mariners to the San Diego Padres.
“I heard the talk the other night about him being traded,” Aaron told reporters after Tuesday’s win. “I really didn’t think it was going to go through. I didn’t see the Mariners really trading him. He likes San Diego. I think he’s going to fit in really well over there. I think they’re going to like him.”
The Nola brothers were teammates at Louisiana State University. But they took different routes to the big leagues.
The Phillies drafted Aaron, 27, with the seventh pick in the 2014 draft. He made his major league debut in July 2015.
Nola is 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA this season. He has now gone at least seven innings and allowed two runs or less in four of his last five starts.
“I’m just trying to go out there and win games,” Nola said. “It’s a shortened season and now that it’s September you know every game matters.
On Tuesday, Nola dominated the Nationals with command of all his pitches, allowing two hits, striking out nine and walking three.
He threw 113 pitches — 34 curveballs, 33 fastballs and 31 changeups. The Nationals swung at 59 of Nola’s pitches and whiffed on 20 of them. Nola struck out five on curveballs, three on changeups and one on his fastball.
“You could see his stuff was good right from the beginning,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He was great.”
The Miami Marlins selected Austin in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. Austin, 30, spent nine seasons in the minor leagues before making his big league debut for the Seattle Mariners in June 2019.
He was part of a seven-player trade between the Mariners and Padres on Monday.
Austin began Wednesday batting .301 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. On his first game with San Diego on Tuesday, he went for 1 for 4 with three runs scored in a 6-0 Padres win.
Aaron said he hasn’t had a chance to talk to Austin since the trade.
“He’s a professional,” Aaron said of his brother. “Even though he’s 30 years old and just broke in last year, the guy is a professional. He’s a professional person too. He gets along with everybody. He knows baseball, and he works hard.”
The Phillies (16-15) began Wednesday with seven wins in their last eight games. Philadelphia was scheduled to host the Nationals on Wednesday night. The Padres (22-15) started Wednesday with the third-best record in the National League.
Aaron and Austin have never faced each other in a big league game. The Phillies were scheduled to travel to Seattle this season, but COVID-19 altered the schedule and cancelled those plans.
Now, that both are in the National League, it’s only a matter of time before they face each other.
“We missed the chance this year,” Aaron said. “We always talk (about playing against each other). It would be pretty cool.”
There’s one way the meeting can happen sooner rather than later.
With the way the Phillies and Padres are playing, a postseason meeting is a possibility.
“That,’ Aaron said, “would be even cooler.”
