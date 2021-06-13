Aaron Nola and Jean Segura send the Phillies out West with a four-game wining streak

Nola allowed a first-inning single to leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu and then did not allow another hit until LeMahieu singled with two outs in the top of the sixth.

Nola threw 103 pitches – 75 for strikes. He allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one.

It was his longest outing since he threw a complete game shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 18.

The fans booed manager Joe Girardi as he walked to the mound to pull Nola with two outs in the top of the eighth.

"It felt good to back into the seventh and eighth inning," Nola said. "I had better command of all my pitches. I was ahead of most of the hitters. Better things happen when you're ahead in the count."

On offense, the Phillies put the ball in play, striking out just five times. They even executed a first inning hit and run play that saw a Jean Segura single send Odubel Herrera from first to third.

"You put the ball in play and good things are going to happen," Girardi said. "Everything has been better. We've done a lot of little things right."