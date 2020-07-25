PHILADELPHIA – Zack Wheeler’s son Wesley is five-days-old.
The boy already understands the business of baseball.
Wheeler will make his Phillies regular season debut when he takes the mound against the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.
Up until a few days ago it was up in the air whether Wheeler would make the start. The starting pitcher's wife Dominique was due to give birth to the couple’s first child Saturday.
Wheeler admitted he felt some stress over the conflict between the due date and his first start. He obviously would have missed the game.
But Wesley was born Monday, weighing seven pounds, 12 ounces. Wesley's timely arrival paved the way for his dad to take the mound.
"He was a good sport," Wheeler said Friday in a ZOOM video call with reporters.
The right-handed Wheeler was one of the Phillies biggest off-season acquisitions. They signed him to a five-year $118 million contract to pitch in games like Saturday’s.
The Phillies needed a win, even though it's only game No. 2. Philadelphia lost to the Miami Marlins 5-2 in the season opener Friday. In a 60-game season, every contest has a sense of urgency, especially with four games against the New York Yankees looming next week.
“I’m happy to be here and I’m happy my son is nice and healthy. My wife is, too,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully everything will go well. I feel healthy. I feel in tune. I should be good.”
In his previous five seasons, all with the New York Mets, Wheeler was a much better pitcher in the second half of the season than the first. He was 15-25 with a 4.60 from April through June and 29-13 with a 2.95 ERA from July to the end of the season.
With this season starting in late July, there's no telling how that trend will translate to 2020. But Wheeler did his best to simulate the first half of the season during his quarantine.
“I start seasons slow, so I threw a lot of (simulated) games and live BPs,” he said. “I got up to 80 pitches on live BPs, so when I got in here I could be crisp and hit the ground running.”
Wheeler thought about not pitching this season to protect his family from the new coronavirus. But he feels much more at ease now after seeing what baseball is doing to try to insulate players against the virus.
“They have a safe environment here, I feel like,” Wheeler said. “Our training staff, MLB, the union, everybody put together a good protocol. I feel safe. I do keep my distance and try to be responsible, because it’s not just me that has my wife and baby at home. It’s other players who also may have family or somebody at risk. You’ve got to be responsible, even if you feel like you shouldn’t wear a mask, maybe you will because it’s not just you. You just have to be responsible.”
