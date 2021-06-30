 Skip to main content
A.C. Race Series holds Bungalow Beach Boardwalk 5 Miler
A.C. Race Series holds Bungalow Beach Boardwalk 5 Miler

Bungalow Beach Boardwalk 5 Miler.jpg

Linda Schuler, right, of Pine Beach, and Norman McCoy, of Mays Landing cross the finish line at the Bungalow Beach Boardwalk 5 Miler held Saturday in Atlantic City and Ventnor.

 Genia Bittner, Provided

The Atlantic City Marathon Race Series held its Bungalow Beach Boardwalk 5 Miler on Saturday with about 700 athletes competing.

The race, presented by AmeriHealth, hosted over 650 races in person and 50 runners virtually and was held along the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks. The last 100 yards to the finish line was run along the beach. The receptions was held at Bungalow Beach.

“It felt amazing to get back to racing after a long year," said competitor Lori Rendo of Bardonia, New York, in a news release. "There's no better feeling than getting to that start line and finishing the race knowing that you accomplished something. Racing is finally back, and I couldn't be happier."

This year's race series will continue with the Atlantic City Marathon race weekend held Oct. 16 and 17. Participants are offered the option to compete virtually from their own marathon course on or before race day and can submit their results online.

This year’s race will be the 63rd running of the Atlantic City Marathon, the third oldest continuing marathon in the country. The 5- and 10-kilometor races will be Oct. 16, and the half and full marathons will be Oct. 17.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

