Brian Elko and the safety committee of the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks Swim Club will keep the Atlantic City Pageant Swim's longevity record alive Saturday.
The 91st annual Pageant Swim, a 1.2-mile race, will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City.
"It's the oldest, continuous open water swim in the country, and we wanted to keep that going," said Elko, the head coach of the Seahawks and the race director.
Nearly all beach races throughout South Jersey have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pageant Swim will go on, but with some modifications.
The Seahawks will host the event for the third straight year, in conjunction with the Atlantic City Beach Patrol.
"The safety committee had a Zoom meeting, and we came up with a plan for the best way of having the race. We'll have distancing, and we'll only have 91 participants, all of whom have preregistered. There won't be any more entries.
"Originally, we wanted to have 90 entries, so we made it 91, like the years of the event."
The Pageant Swim usually has a mass start, but this year will have distancing at the beginning. The start will consist of eight groups of 10 swimmers and one of 11 at intervals.
The Pageant Swim will have a box course in the ocean, with three right turns. The finish line is on the beach at Albany Avenue.
For decades and into the 1970s, the swim was called the Miss America Pageant Ocean Swim and had a direct connection to the pageant. The connection ceased, but the race continued and kept the name Pageant Swim.
"We're hoping that next year we can open it with a lot more people, but right now we have to keep it less," Elko said. "It depends on what the world is like."
There will be awards for the top three male and female finishers, plus age- group winners, but even that will be different.
"We also won't have an awards ceremony at the beach because we don't want people to congregate," Elko said. "The awards will be sent to the winners."
Approximately 35 of the swimmers will be members of the Seahawks. Some competitors are coming from the Philadelphia area.
"There will be a good mix of young and old," Elko said. "Each wave will have outstanding competitors, so it should be fun."
According to Elko, among the standout entries are former Ocean City High School swimmer Maggie Wallace and current high school swimmers Katie McClintock (Mainland Regional) and Megan Fox (Atlantic City). Elko said many of the male swimmers will be younger, in grade school or rising freshmen, but that they should be standouts later in high school.
"The other reason we wanted to hold the event is because a lot of athletes, young and old, have been itching to compete, and we wanted to do something so they could," Elko said. "The coronavirus took away a lot of stuff for fitness."
