86-year old driver Tony Dandeo wins race at Freehold Raceway

FREEHOLD — Tony Dandeo became the oldest driver to win a harness race in New Jersey when the 86-year-old guided Stick That Lip Out to a two-length victory at Freehold Raceway on Friday.
Dandeo broke the mark set by George McCandless, who drove Kehms Scooter to victory at Freehold on Oct. 20, 1994, at the age of 83.
Dandeo, who turned 86 last week, put Stick That Lip Out on the lead at the start of the 10th race and won the mile race in 1 minute, 59.2 seconds for owner August Santore and trainer John Wyatt.
The win was the 234th in Dandeo's career, which has spanned several decades. His most recent win came in April 2016 with Mickey Blu.
— Associated Press
