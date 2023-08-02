The 77th Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, the second leg of the “Big Three” races in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association season, is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Decatur Avenue beach in Margate.

The Margate event features just the three traditional lifeguard races — the mile doubles row, the half-mile swim and the 1,000-foot singles row. Since the races are in the ocean, those measurements are approximations. Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Last summer, Margate did not win any races but finished second in each of the three events to capture the title.

“We have a strong lineup that was all involved in the last couple of years,” Margate Beach Patrol Chief Greg Smallwood said. “But, you know, you have a couple good beach patrols that are up there and performing really well this year.”

The “Big Three” events feature all 15 South Jersey patrols. The first leg was last Friday in Wildwood at the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, which Avalon won for the second straight summer. The last is the South Jersey Championships on Aug. 11, which Margate will also host as the patrol won in 2022.

“It’s good to compete with the teams down south,” Smallwood said about competing against Cape May County patrols. “We all do the same things, protecting the water. But everybody has unique races and it’s good to get together with the southern patrols.”

Atlantic City brothers Sean Blair and Rick Blair won the doubles row by four seconds over Brigantine brothers Jack Savell and Joe Savell. Sean Blair also won the singles row in 7:33, Longport’s Mike McGrath (7:41) placed second, Sea Isle City’s Danny Rogers (7:42) third. In the men’s swim, Avalon’s Dolan Grisbaum won a tight race with Margate’s Zach Vasser, who finished second, and Atlantic City’s Charles Schreiner, who was third.

Longport won the Margate WWII title in 2019 and 2021.

The doubles feature many other strong boats, such as Sea Isle’s Pat Scannapieco, Danny Rogers and Longport’s McGrath and Sean Duffey and Avalon’s Gary Nagle and Dave Giulian. In the singles, Wildwood Crest’s Jake Klecko and Cape May’s Mike Fitzpatrick also highlight a strong field. In the swim, Ocean City’s Dylan Dewitt and Brigantine’s James Haney are also names to watch.

“We are looking forward to it,” Smallwood said. “We have two weeks here in Margate. There’s no traveling for us, but it’ll be a pretty busy two weeks.”