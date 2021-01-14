76ers 'Shake' their COVID-19 woes and pound the Miami Heat

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia 76ers took the court and surprised themselves Thursday night.

“Everybody was like, ‘Wow, we have a full layup line,’ ” Sixers forward Tobias Harris said.

At the other end of the court, the Miami Heat weren’t so lucky.

Reserve guard Shake Milton scored 31 points and had seven assists as the Sixers overwhelmed the undermanned Heat 125-108 at Wells Fargo Center. With the win, Philadelphia (9-4) swept the two-game series from the Heat, who had just eight players available Thursday.

The Heat were without starters Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic because of COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Sixers welcomed back Milton, Harris. and Mathise Thybulle, all of whom had missed the previous three games because of COVID-19 protocols. Sixers starting guard Seth Curry is still out after testing positive for the new coronavirus last week.

Milton didn’t look rusty at all. He scored 19 in the first half and finished the game 11 of 15 from the floor and 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.