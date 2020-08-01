The new-look Philadelphia 76ers proved to be just as perplexing as the old-look 76ers on Saturday night.
T.J. Warren scored 53 points to propel the Indiana Pacers to a 127-121 win over the Sixers in the first of eight seeding games at the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. With the loss, Philadelphia (39-27) seems destined to be the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and face the third-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round when the playoffs begin Aug. 17.
“When you cut to the chase,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said, “T.J. Warren had an amazing game, and we threw the ball away too much.”
Before the new coronavirus shut down the NBA season in March, the Sixers were one of the league’s most confounding teams, primarily because they were 29-2 and 10-24 on the road.
Saturday’s defeat didn’t resolve any questions about just how good Philadelphia is. In fact, it created more.
The first issue is the defense.
Warren, who entered the game averaging 18.7 points, sank 20 of 29 shots and 9 of 12 from 3-point range. He sank two critical 3-pointers in the final minutes. No Sixer stepped up and took it upon himself to try to shut Warren down.
“Give him credit, he was hot,” Sixers forward Tobias Harris said. “But too many times were guarding him like he wasn’t on fire. We gave him much space."
It was not only Warren, who the Sixers couldn’t stop. Indiana scored 46 points in the fourth quarter.
“We want to be the best defensive team in the NBA,” Brown said. “Tonight, that was just a sentence.”
The Sixers debuted a new starting lineup Saturday that feature Shake Milton at point guard and veteran forward Al Horford off the bench.
Milton struggled. The 23-year-old Milton looked every bit like the second-year NBA player he is with just 52 games played. He played less than 20 minutes because of foul trouble. He was 0 for 1 from the floor and did not score.
“He got sped up in his mind,” Brown said of Milton. “He got scored on pretty quickly. I thought he chased all game. His foul trouble didn’t help. I thought tonight Shake struggled.”
In the ramp up to Saturday’s game, the Sixers spoke about how the time in the bubble in July helped them improve the team’s chemistry. But at the end of the first quarter, Milton and center Joel Embiid were show on television involved in a heated discussion. The topic, according to Brown, was pick ‘n’ roll defense.
Both Brown and Embiid downplayed the incident.
“Shake’s teammates love Shake Milton,” Brown said. “Those two will move on quickly. They’re good friends. Sometimes things like that happen in a family.”
The Sixers also hurt themselves with 20 turnovers. Ben Simmons and Embiid each committed four turnovers. Carelessness with the basketball was an issue for Philadelphia before the shutdown.
“The pounding that we took after we turned it over,” Brown said, “with transition stuff, three balls and getting to the rim was lethal.”
The Sixers did have some positives. Embiid looked healthy, scoring 41 points and grabbing 21 rebounds. Harris scored 30 and Simmons contributed 19 points and 13 rebounds. Horford (10 points) was the only other 76er in double figures.
“Those three players (Embiid, Simmons and Harris) you would look at a stat sheet and sort of by the eye test, think they were pretty good,” Brown said. “We needed more contributors. You can’t just rest solely on those three players.”
The Sixers will play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 8 p.m.
“This is some humble pie for us to be honest, Harris said of Saturday’s loss. “We had leads in the same we should have been able to hold on to. It goes to show, we have to take care of the basketball. We have to be locked in on one another. It’s the first game back, we have to be better.”
That's exactly what the Sixers were saying back in March.
