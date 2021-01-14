76ers leave their COVID-19 woes behind and pound the Miami Heat

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers appear mostly over their COVID-19 woes.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat is still struggling.

Reserve guard Shake Milton scored 31 points and had seven assists as the Sixers overwhelmed the undermanned Heat 125-108 at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night. With the win, Philadelphia (9-4) swept the two-game series from the Heat, who had just eight players available Thursday.

The Heat were without starters Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic because of COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Sixers welcomed back Tobias Harris. Mathise Thybulle and Milton, all of whom had missed the previous three games because of COVID-19 protocols. Sixers starting guard Seth Curry is still out after testing positive for the new coronavirus last week.

Milton didn’t look rusty at all. He scored 19 in the first half and finished the game 11 of 15 from the floor and 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Thursday was also the first game for Sixers standout Ben Simmons after he was mentioned prominently in trade talks for James Harden, who was eventually traded from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Simmons started slowly but finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his 30th career triple double.

