It didn’t take long for the Philadelphia 76ers to decide Brett Brown’s future as coach.
General manager Elton Brand announced via a prepared statement that Brown had been relieved of his coaching duties Monday afternoon.
The Boston Celtics swept a best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series from the Sixers on Sunday. Brown finished his seven seasons as Philadelphia’s coach with a 221-344 record. The Sixers made three playoff appearances under Brown, but never got past the second round.
“I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia,” Brand said in a prepared statement. “He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances.
“Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction. This will be an important offseason for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship.”
Brown was the Sixers’ only coach during “The Process,” a nickname fans, media and the franchise used to described the rebuilding of the team.
“In 2013, I was employed to lead one of the most dramatic rebuilds in professional sports history,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “In the past seven years, our players and coaches have evolved and grown, and I have deep appreciation for the 102 players I have coached.
“I am grateful for my coaching staffs and their dedication to our common goal, while also proud to see three of my former assistants now deservedly, NBA head coaches and one a major college head coach.”
The Sixers played the Celtics without star Ben Simmons (injured knee). Still, the sweep sealed Brown’s fate. Philadelphia had talked all season of being built for the playoffs. The speculation before the season began was the Sixers would have to reach at least the Eastern Conference finals for Brown to return as coach.
Brown never seemed able to solve the puzzle of how center Joel Embiid and Simmons could play together and maximize each other’s talents.
After Sunday’s loss, Embiid called Brown a great friend but did not lobby for the coach’s return.
“I’m not the GM. I don’t make the decisions,” Embiid said. “All I know is that we’ve got a great organization, a bunch of great people outside of basketball.”
Sixers guard Josh Richardson wasn’t quite so diplomatic when asked about Brown.
“He’s a good guy,” Richardson said. “He’s a good man. He means well. I just think going forward, we’ve just got to have some more accountability. I don’t think there was much accountability this season, and I think that was part of our problem.”
Brown was an assistant coach and part of four NBA championship teams with the San Antonio Spurs before arriving in Philadelphia. The conventional wisdom was that Brown would coach through the team through the rebuilding process and then be replaced by another coach when it was time to win.
The Sixers went from finishing 10-72 in 2015-16 to winning 52 games in 2017-18.
Brown thanked several people in his farewell statement but not Bryan Colangelo, who was the general manager from 2016-18. Brown became Philadelphia’s interim general manager in June 2018 after it was revealed that Colangelo’s wife was the source of several tweets that criticized Sixers players and past management.
“I would also like to thank the ownership group, led by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, former GM Sam Hinkie, the 76ers’ historic alumni, our passionate fans, and finally current GM Elton Brand, who I coached and worked for,” Brown said in his statement. “He is a high-character talent that the 76ers are fortunate to have. I sincerely wish him, the players, and the next coaching staff my very best in their pursuit of an NBA championship.”
Brown’s dismissal could be the first of several management moves by the 76ers this offseason. Brand has also come under great scrutiny for giving contracts worth a combined $289 million to Tobias Harris and Al Horford last offseason. Both players underperformed, especially during the Celtics series.
Brand said the search for a new coach will begin immediately. Top candidates could include Villanova men’s coach Jay Wright and Ty Lue, who coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2015-16 NBA title.
Brand is set to speak the media via video conference call at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.