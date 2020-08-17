Even before this season began, the 76ers faced a single question that would go a long way toward determining the team’s fate.
How is Philadelphia going to create offense in the fourth quarter of a playoff game?
The Sixers had their first chance to answer this question against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.
They had no solution.
If Philadelphia doesn’t find an answer soon, it will be a short playoff stay. Boston beat Philadelphia 109-101 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first round playoff series at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. Game 2 is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“You can't minimize the fact that losing stinks,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said, “but I feel like there are answers to the question of why."
The most pressing question is how can Philadelphia create shots in the final 12 minutes. Philadelphia scored just 22 points in the fourth quarter. The Sixers led 86-83 with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left in the game. Boston went on an 18-5 run during the next 6:06 to take control.
Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 26 points and 16 rebounds. Embiid started fast. He was 5 for 5 from the floor and scored 11 points in the first quarter. But he finished the game with just 15 shot attempts.
“Obviously, it’s not enough,” Embiid said when asked about his shot attempts. “We got a couple guys who had it going, but I guess especially with the way I started in the first quarter, I just need to be more assertive and demand the ball. Just be aggressive.”
Twice in the fourth quarter on key possessions Embiid did not touch the ball.
The first possession came with the Sixers down four. Tobias Harris missed a 16-foot jumper with 1:18 left. The second came with Philadelphia down six. This time Josh Richardson made a 3-point shot with 59.1 seconds left to cut the lead to three. But despite that basket, the Sixers need Embiid to at least get his hands on the ball during the possession.
Philadelphia might have to slow the pace of the game to give Embiid time to settle in the post.
“I got to be more aggressive,” Embiid said. “Maybe call some more plays, but that’s another thing we got to fix going into Game 2. Like I said, I just got to be assertive and aggressive and let the game come to me.”
Philadelphia point guards Shake Milton (13 points, three assists) and Alec Burks (18 points) played well but it’s asking a lot for them to have to create offense in the fourth quarter of playoff games. Milton has played in just 60 regular season games in his two NBA seasons. Burks is a solid role player with just 86 starts in his nine NBA seasons.
Meanwhile, Boston relied on all stars Kemba Walker (19 points) and Jayson Tatum (32 points) to create shots for themselves and teammates in the fourth quarter.
“I feel sometimes we’re trying to do much,” Embiid said. “We just have to let the game come to us, make the right basketball (decision). Our philosophy is move the ball and whoever is open left it fly.”
The Sixers had some other issues Monday. Their 18 turnovers led to 21 Boston points. The smaller Celtics grabbed 16 offensive rebounds.
Embiid said the answers to all the Sixers' woes lies with him.
“I got to do more, whatever the stats are,” Embiid said. “I got one job to do - carry us.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.