50 paddleboarders compete in first SUP AC Series race of year in A.C., Ventnor

The SUP AC Race Series held its first race of the season in Atlantic City on Saturday, and Chris Proudlove of Lymington, England, and Julie Manuco, of Long Island, New York, were the overall winners.
The first of the monthly 6-mile races for standup paddleboards began and ended at the Albany Avenue Bridge and went in the intracoastal waters to Ventnor and back. Conditions were fast in nearly perfect weather.
The series is in its eighth year, and race director Tom Forkin said Saturday’s field of 50 was the largest yet.
Proudlove was the overall winner and the Elite Men’s champion in 1 hour, 1 minute, 17 seconds. Sebastian Fumato, of Nassaro, Costa Rica, was second in 1:02.18. Justin Adams, of Long Beach Island, was third in 1:03.40.
Manuco, the female winner, finished in 1:10.15 and was also the Elite Women’s champion. Andrea Kahikina, of Hawaii, finished second in 1:11.20, and Josie Latta, of Pine Beach, was third in 1:14.04.
Daryl Healy, of Toms River, won the Masters Men’s (50 and over) division in 1:05.49. Connor Hartnet, of LBI, finished second in the division in 1:06.21. Kevin Kahikina, of Hawaii, placed third
Jill Deynes, of Philadelphia, won the Master Women’s division in 1:14.09. Sybel Sierra, of Philadelphia, was second in 1:25.36, and Aryana Perez finished third in 1:14.07.
Guy Peterson, of LBI, won the Grand Masters division (60 and over), and his time of 1:06.06 was sixth overall. Don Fin, of LBI, was second in 1:10.08. Larry Goldstein was third in 1:28.15.
The SUP AC Race Series is a May-through-September event, with points being awarded in each division for every race. The points will be tabulated after the finale in September and brass SUP CUPS will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division.
The next SUP AC RACE is June 26. For information or to register, visit Paddleguru.com or email acsurfclub@comcast.net.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.