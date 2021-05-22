50 paddleboarders compete in first SUP AC Series race of year in A.C., Ventnor

The SUP AC Race Series held its first race of the season in Atlantic City on Saturday, and Chris Proudlove of Lymington, England, and Julie Manuco, of Long Island, New York, were the overall winners.

The first of the monthly 6-mile races for standup paddleboards began and ended at the Albany Avenue Bridge and went in the intracoastal waters to Ventnor and back. Conditions were fast in nearly perfect weather.

The series is in its eighth year, and race director Tom Forkin said Saturday’s field of 50 was the largest yet.

Proudlove was the overall winner and the Elite Men’s champion in 1 hour, 1 minute, 17 seconds. Sebastian Fumato, of Nassaro, Costa Rica, was second in 1:02.18. Justin Adams, of Long Beach Island, was third in 1:03.40.

Manuco, the female winner, finished in 1:10.15 and was also the Elite Women’s champion. Andrea Kahikina, of Hawaii, finished second in 1:11.20, and Josie Latta, of Pine Beach, was third in 1:14.04.

Daryl Healy, of Toms River, won the Masters Men’s (50 and over) division in 1:05.49. Connor Hartnet, of LBI, finished second in the division in 1:06.21. Kevin Kahikina, of Hawaii, placed third