5.8-pounder tops Grassy Sound Marina Summer Flounder Contest

Summer flounder do not seem to be any rush to leave the area.
The fan favorites are still here in South Jersey in quantity and quality.
The 15th Grassy Sound Marina Summer Flounder Tournament on Saturday in the back-bay waters inside Wildwood made the point.
Long-time contestant Diane Casey become the first female to win the title. Tournament organizer Debbie Mooers reported Monday that Casey weighed a 5.8-pounder to take first.
Second and third went to other 5-plus-pound entries. Ken McDermott, of Cape May Court House, was second at 5.4 pounds, and third went to Jason Bilderback, of Mantua, with a 5.3-pound catch.
Mooers reported that Casey, who lives in Warminster, Pennsylvania, has missed just one of the 15 contests, and this was the biggest flounder she's ever caught.
Mooers also observed that Casey’s husband, John, was wearing a T-shirt commemorating the initial tournament in 2006.
This year's contest attracted 67 boats with a maximum of four-person crews, plus 22 entries in the kayak division and 30 competing from the fishing pier at the marina.
The three-heaviest-fish honors went to Randy Peterson, of West Wildwood, with a total of 11.1 pounds.
Jon Dougherty, of Chester, Pennsylvania, took the women’s title at 3.9 pounds.
Carter Gould, of Fountainville, Pennsylvania, was the children’s division winner with a 2.7-pounder.
The kayak champ was Brendan Duffy, of Philadelphia, with a 3.3-pound entry.
Three fishers were listed for the pier division honors: Jennifer Jackson, of Richland; Kyle Rooney, of Mantua; and Leslie Nievery, of Mantua.
Debbie said it was a great day. Then she admitted, “I’m exhausted!”
Andy Grossman from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine reported that the first Flounder Fiasco to benefit the Brigantine VFW Post 6964 raised $1,000.
Team TNT was the winner with a three-heaviest total weight of 11.3 pounds. The three heaviest could be all flounder or all kingfish or a combination of both, and fishing took place round the clock from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon.
There is a lot of other fishing news.
Noel Feliciano said from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that two big weakfish were caught Monday morning from an Atlantic City jetty. He also mentioned that there were plenty of kingfish in the surf.
Sheepshead biting on sand fleas and the arrival of triggerfish were also part of his report.
Grossman said the Brigantine surf has kingfish “all over” and big rays.
Irv Hurd, captain of the Miss Avalon party boat, said triggerfish moved on to the inshore wrecks and reefs.
Dave Showell said Monday afternoon that that one private boat limited out on summer flounder with three fishers and nine keepers Saturday and was back out with four fishers Sunday and counted 12.
Hard to beat that doubleheader.
Follow Shep at
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
