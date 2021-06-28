5.8-pounder tops Grassy Sound Marina Summer Flounder Contest

Summer flounder do not seem to be any rush to leave the area.

The fan favorites are still here in South Jersey in quantity and quality.

The 15th Grassy Sound Marina Summer Flounder Tournament on Saturday in the back-bay waters inside Wildwood made the point.

Long-time contestant Diane Casey become the first female to win the title. Tournament organizer Debbie Mooers reported Monday that Casey weighed a 5.8-pounder to take first.

Second and third went to other 5-plus-pound entries. Ken McDermott, of Cape May Court House, was second at 5.4 pounds, and third went to Jason Bilderback, of Mantua, with a 5.3-pound catch.

Mooers reported that Casey, who lives in Warminster, Pennsylvania, has missed just one of the 15 contests, and this was the biggest flounder she's ever caught.

Mooers also observed that Casey’s husband, John, was wearing a T-shirt commemorating the initial tournament in 2006.

This year's contest attracted 67 boats with a maximum of four-person crews, plus 22 entries in the kayak division and 30 competing from the fishing pier at the marina.