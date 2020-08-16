The 45th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row will be one of the few local lifeguard competitions to take place this summer.
The 20-mile counterclockwise race around Wildwood island will get a floating start at 7 a.m. Tuesday at First and Surf avenues in North Wildwood. The finish line will be at the 15th Avenue beach there.
The race differs a lot from most beach patrol competitions. Unlike team lifeguard events in the early evening, which draw hundreds of fans, the early-morning row attracts only a few, mostly family and friends of the rowers.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of all the top team beach patrol events this summer.
"We all agreed that we can do this, and we'll follow the proper protocol," said North Wildwood Beach Patrol captain Bill Ciavarelli, the race director. "There are fans at about five different places on the island watching the row, and there will only be about 50 at the finish line at the end.
"The two guys in the boat have been rowing together for months. A row boat is a bubble. I know they'll be ready to race because they haven't raced all year."
Ciavarelli said that 21 crews have entered the race. The North Wildwood patrol has made a few adjustments for safety reasons.
"We'll take everyone's temperature before the race," Ciavarelli said. "Also, we won't have the usual awards ceremony (held in other years in a North Wildwood firehouse hall). We'll have a smaller gathering with refreshments outside near the (15th Avenue) lifeguard house. There won't be a big crowd of people."
Brett Hanson and Doug Davis of the Ventnor Beach Patrol won last year in 2 hours, 37 minutes, 24 seconds. Davis did not return to the patrol this year, and Hanson will row with Greg Smith on Tuesday.
Several former champions and contenders are set to go. Wildwood Crest's Darrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern were second last year in 2:38.00, and they won it in 2014-16 and 2018. Carl Smallwood Jr., a Margate alumnus, and B.J. Fox, a Longport alumnus, are also back. Smallwood, a four-time winner of the race, won with Fox in 2008-09. Smallwood and Fox were fourth in 2019 in 2:41.15.
Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, Press South Jersey Lifeguard All-Stars after the beach racing season last year, are expected to contend. Wildwood Crest's Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko were fifth in the row last summer in 2:41.54, and they also return. Margate twins Amanda and Kristine Auble, who were Press South Jersey Lifeguard All-Stars in 2019, also will compete. Wildwood's Brandon Joyce, who won the race with Steve McGuinn in 2017, will team this year with Wildwood's Joe Comas.
The event honors the late Tarbotton, who started the event in 1976 as a member of North Wildwood City Council.
