Press staff reports
The 31st annual Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Bay Race will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Deauville Inn.
The event is headlined by a 7-mile doubles row in the intracoastal waters. The race goes first to Sea Isle City, then in the other direction to southern Ocean City. After a final turn, the crews race back to the finish line at the Deauville Inn in the Strathmere section of the township.
The event also has a 4-mile paddleboard race, which will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Registration money and donations will go toward the fight against multiple sclerosis.
Upper Township Beach Patrol Chief Bill Handley said that as of Sunday afternoon 47 doubles crews and 34 paddlers had registered.
Two-time defending Bay Row champions Pat Bakey and Joe Klecko of Wildwood Crest are among the returnees.
The Bay Row hasn’t changed its course from 6 miles to 7. The event was originally called the UTBP M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row, but Handley said that more accurate modern equipment has proven the course to be about 7 miles long.
PHOTOS 53rd Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood. Brigantine's Grace Emi, left, placed first in the women's paddle in a neck and neck race with Wildwood Crest paddleboarder Adrienne Bilello.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, (left) Brigantine' s Grace Emig placed first in the women's paddlebord race in a neck and neck race with Wildwood Crest's Adrienne Bilello.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Dolan Grisbaum placed first in the men's swim.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Dolan Grisbaum placed first in the men's swim.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Avalon's Brandon Hontz placed first in the mens run.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Avalon's Brandon Hontz placed first in the men's run.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Maggie Murphy heads to victory for the Avalon Beach Patrol during the women’s run at the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races on Friday night.
Matthew Strabuk Photos, Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Brigantine's Sean O'neill placed first in the men'ss paddleboard.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Longport's Jordyn Ricciotti placed first in the women's swim.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood, Longport's Jordyn Ricciotti placed first in the women's swim.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Atlantic City's Sean Blair reacts after winning the singles row.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On July 28, 2023, at the annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races in Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.