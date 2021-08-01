3-time Cup-winning goalie Fleury says he will join Chicago Blackhawks: Briefs

Star goalie Fleury to join Chicago
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has committed to playing for the Chicago Blackhawks this NHL season, setting aside his reservations about leaving Vegas.
“Hey Chicago. It’s Marc, just want to let you know I’m in. Let’s get to work,” Fleury said, standing in front of a small jet, in a video posted by the Blackhawks on their Twitter account Sunday. The Blackhawks also announced a video news conference featuring Fleury and team president Stan Bowman on Monday.
This season’s Vezina Trophy winner had spent a few days contemplating his future after being traded to Chicago on Tuesday. He had been with the Golden Knights since becoming their highest-profile selection in the 2017 expansion draft.
The Blackhawks first hinted of Fleury’s decision by posting an image of a flower — Fleury’s nickname — on Twitter earlier Sunday.
The 36-year-old, who won three Stanley Cups during his first 13 NHL seasons in Pittsburgh, considered Las Vegas his home and place where he wanted to end his career, and had reservations about relocating his family. Fleury had also developed a bond with Golden Knights fans and team owner Bill Foley.
Mets fail to sign their top pick: The New York Mets failed to sign their top pick from last month’s amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, by Sunday’s deadline over concern about his medical scans.
New York selected Rocker with the 10th overall pick and will receive an extra selection in next year’s amateur draft, the pick after the 10th choice, because of their failure to sign the 21-year-old right-hander.
The Mets lost the $4,739,900 slot value available for draft signings that was assigned to Rocker’s pick.Rocker was a junior and is eligible to return to Vanderbilt for his senior season.
Sorenstam wins US Senior Women’s Open: Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory in Fairfield, Connectituct.
The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club in the wire-to-wire victory.
“It’s really hard to describe,” Sorenstam said. . “When we came here, I just loved the place from the start. Everything felt so good, and then obviously you have to go out there and finish it up, and today I really felt like I played very, very well. To come in here on Sunday knowing what I had to do and I did it, obviously I’m very happy.”
Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.
Husband Mike McGee caddied for Sorenstam, with daughter Ava, 11 and son Will, 10, in the gallery.
“When I turned 50, we had a discussion. I said, `Do you want to see Mama play?′ And they said, ‘Yeah, we want to see Mama play.’” Sorenstam said of her children.
Sorenstam won the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway Township three times: 1998, 2002 and 2005.
Gavins and Anannarukarn win: England’s Daniel Gavins overturned a seven-shot deficit to claim his first European Tour title at the World Invitational in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn recovered from a triple bogey to win the women’s tournament after a playoff.
Gavins carded a bogey-free, 5-under 65 in the final round at Ballymena to set the clubhouse target of 13-under par that none of the later starters proved able to match.
In the women’s event, Anannarukarn (70) overcame a triple bogey on the sixth hole to beat American Emma Talley (70) on the second hole of a playoff.
Both players made par on the first extra hole and another on the second was enough for Anannarukarn to secure her first LPGA Tour title after Talley missed the green with a mis-hit approach.
Ocon takes F1 race: Frenchman Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix while an exhausted Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the Formula One championship lead from Max Verstappen by six points heading into the midseason break.
Hamilton needed a check from the Mercedes team doctor after the race.
“Had really big dizziness and everything got a bit blurry,” he said. “I have been fighting all year really with the health, staying healthy after what happened at the end of last year (with coronavirus).”
Verstappen placed 10th after being taken out early in the race by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a first-lap crash that caused him and four others to retire.
It was only the 24-year-old Ocon’s second podium, following a second-place finish at the Sakhir GP in Bahrain late last year. The Alpine driver finished ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. fourth ahead of Ocon’s teammate Fernando Alonso.
— Associated Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.