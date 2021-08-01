3-time Cup-winning goalie Fleury says he will join Chicago Blackhawks: Briefs

New York selected Rocker with the 10th overall pick and will receive an extra selection in next year’s amateur draft, the pick after the 10th choice, because of their failure to sign the 21-year-old right-hander.

The Mets lost the $4,739,900 slot value available for draft signings that was assigned to Rocker’s pick.Rocker was a junior and is eligible to return to Vanderbilt for his senior season.

Sorenstam wins US Senior Women’s Open: Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory in Fairfield, Connectituct.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club in the wire-to-wire victory.

“It’s really hard to describe,” Sorenstam said. . “When we came here, I just loved the place from the start. Everything felt so good, and then obviously you have to go out there and finish it up, and today I really felt like I played very, very well. To come in here on Sunday knowing what I had to do and I did it, obviously I’m very happy.”