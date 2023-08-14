Several former winners of the race are set to go Tuesday in the 48th annual North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row.

The 18-mile counter-clockwise race for doubles crews will start at 8 a.m. at 1st and Surf avenues near the Hereford Inlet near the top of Wildwood island. The field has 22 crews.

The race goes through the intracoastal waters of the island to the Cold Spring Inlet at the bottom of the island. After a final turn into the ocean, the crews row up the island to the finish line at the 15th Avenue beach in North Wildwood.

Ventnor Beach Patrol alumni Brett Hanson and Doug Davis won last year in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 24 seconds, and they’re back. Hanson and Davis also won in 2019.

Longport’s Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, winners in 2021, also return. McGrath and Duffey won this year’s Upper Township M.S. Bay Row, a 7-mile race. Wildwood Crest’s Terry McGovern, a seven-time winner of the North Wildwood race, will row Tuesday with James Yarussi.

“Our race is part of the culmination of the (lifeguard racing) season,” North Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Bill Ciavarelli said. “We’re excited to host it. The rowers and all their training and dedication make this race so special. We see a lot of them rowing in the Wildwoods, getting ready for it. We have three crews from North Wildwood this year.”

Longport alumnus B.J. Fox, who won the race with Carl Smallwood Jr. in 2008 and 2009, will row Tuesday with daughter Madelyn Fox. Margate alumnus Jim Swift will compete with son Jim Swift IV in the elder Swift’s 30th race around the island. The Swifts finished eighth last year.