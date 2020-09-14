Stephanie VandenBerg and Jess Rosetti competed in the Boston Marathon on Saturday, covering the 26.2 miles locally in adherence to the event's pandemic-related restrictions. The school teachers ran from Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport and Ocean City, finishing in 3 hours, 25 minutes, 33 seconds.
Stephanie VandenBerg and Jess Rosetti, along with the rest of the runners who qualified to compete in the 124th annual Boston Marathon, received the option to run the 26.2-mile course virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world’s oldest marathon was initially postponed from April 20 to Monday amid health and safety concerns. As the date drew closer, however, tournament officials realized the event was not feasible in-person.
But technology kept the event alive.
VandenBerg and Rosetti, both school teachers, accepted the option and completed their own self-designed course Saturday in 3 hours, 25 minutes, 33 seconds.
The duo ran from Annapolis Avenue in Atlantic City and continued through Longport, over the First Street Bridge to Ocean City, down the Boardwalk to 60th Street and back up the Boardwalk to finish on Ninth Street.
Each runner had to complete the required distance anytime from Sept. 7 to Monday within the six-hour limit and submit proof via the marathon’s app and the Boston Athletic Association.
VandenBerg noted that even though the temperature was comfortable Saturday, the winds on the Boardwalk going back up to the finish line reached about 19 mph.
“The wind was brutal and felt like we weren’t even moving,” said VandenBerg, 31, of Northfield. “But other than that, we were lucky with very little humidity. The run went great. … We laughed and we talked. We just had so much much with it.”
VandenBerg and Rosetti were going to run for Team Hyland’s, one of the sponsors of the Boston Marathon, had the event been held in Boston. But both still wore the homeopathic company’s T-shirt during their virtual marathon.
Rosetti competed in the Boston Marathon in 2018 and 2019. VandenBerg competed in the 2014 race.
“It was just so much fun,” said Rosetti, who added she trained with VandenBerg since January to compete in the Boston Marathon.
“Obviously, it was a major bummer and was disappointing that it was postponed and ultimately canceled and turned into a virtual format,” said Rosetti, who was looking forward to her third consecutive in Boston.
“We weren’t really looking at this to have a fast time or anything. We just wanted to celebrate the fact it was our day to run and have fun.”
VandenBerg, Rosetti and each runner who completed the virtual race will receive an official Boston Marathon program, participant T-shirt, medal and runner’s bib in the mail over the next couple of weeks.
VandenBerg and Rosetti had some local runners, including Aaron Holibaugh, Bennett Brookstein, Omar Cruz and Robyn Evangelist, join them for a few miles during the race to show their support.
VandenBerg had the support of her older sister, Carli Smith, and father, Skip Mell, who rode their bikes beside VandenBerg and Rosetti throughout the entire course.
VandenBerg’s husband, Chris, a medical resident at AltantiCare, son Christopher, 3, and daughter Natalie, 1, also were there for support.
VandenBerg and Rosetti aimed to finish in under 3 hours, 30 minutes.
“We had the most fun, and it was such an awesome experience,” said VandenBerg, who also ran her own virtual marathon in April after the Boston Marathon was initially postponed. She finished that one in a personal-best 3:18.1.
VandenBerg teaches at Davenport Elementary School in Egg Harbor Township.
“It was heartbreaking, honestly, this being the first time Boston was canceled. We have been dreaming about this since January, so to put an end to it was awesome. And we had fun. That’s what we wanted the most out of it.”
Rosetti also had the support of her family — husband Rocco and 7-year-old twins Rocco and Alexa, who held the finish line ribbon in Ocean City when Rosetti and VandenBerg crossed it.
VandenBerg and Rosetti also saw many family members and friends along the course, including Rosetti’s mother-in-law, Eileen, who owns a home in Ocean City.
Rosetti teaches seventh grade at Voorhees Middle School.
“I know a lot of people had to run this virtual marathon by themselves,” said Rosetti, who added VandenBerg put markers and signs along the course and invited family and friends to watch and cheer, helping to make, it feel like a real marathon. “Stephanie and I have been training partners throughout the whole summer, and we formed a special bond just running together.
“The run we did Saturday was like a victory lap. All the hard work, we just took it as one last run together to enjoy before we take some time off. … I was really lucky I was able to do it with her.”
VandenBerg anticipates some time off from longer runs. She has competed in seven marathons overall, including the two this year.
“It was a lot of fun,“ VandenBerg said. “It was a good closure to the training cycle to end it with our families on the Boardwalk and celebrating.”
Notes: It was the first time in the event's history its traditional format was scrapped. ... Nearly 18,000 people from almost 100 countries participated in the virtual marathon, which began Sept. 5, the Boston Athletic Association said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
