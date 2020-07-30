The Stockton University men's and women's indoor track and field teams qualified for All-Academic Team honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the 2020 season.
To qualify, teams had to achieve a GPA of 3.10 or higher.
The Stockton women had a GPA of 3.63, tied for 36th highest in NCAA Division III. The men finished with a 3.29 GPA for 81st in D-III.
Seven Stockton student-athletes also qualified for individual All-Academic honors.
For the men, Edward Dennerlein, Keith Holland, Qudratullah Qadiri and Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) earned the honor.
Susann Foley, Jeanmarie Harvey and Jessica McRae were named on the All-Academic team for the women.
Dennerlein, Foley and McRae also qualified for the NCAA Championships before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualifiers for the individual honor had to have a GPA of at least 3.30 and be ranked in the top 50 nationally for individual events or top 35 for relays.
