 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
190 mph motorcycle racing returning to Millville in September with MotoAmerica Championship Series
0 comments

190 mph motorcycle racing returning to Millville in September with MotoAmerica Championship Series

{{featured_button_text}}

The MotoAmerica Championship Series will return to Millville this year.

The popular motorcycle racing series announced its 2021 schedule on Tuesday. It will be a 10-stop tour across the country starting in April.

The series will stop at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville for a three-day event from Sept. 10-12. The track will be the ninth stop on the schedule.

MotoAmerica features five classes: Superbike (1,000 cubic centimeters superbikes that go 190 mph), Stock (the feeder class for Superbike), Supersport (600-cc motorcycles), the Junior Cup, an entry-level class open to riders from ages 14-28, and the Twin Cup (twin-cylinder engine).

The COVID-19 pandemic forced postponements last year, but the series was able to have nine stops once restrictions eased. Its stop at NJMP drew not only local fans but also spectators from as far as Connecticut and upstate New York.

The event also will make stops this year at Virginia International Raceway in Danville, Virgina, on May 21-23, and at Pittsburgh International Raceway in Wampum, Pennsylvania, from Aug. 13-15.

MotoAmerica races are televised live on Fox Sports’ FS1 and FS2, MavTV, Eurosport and MotoAmerica Live+. Viewership reached a new high in viewership in 2020, the statement said.

Last year, each stop in the series had spectator limits and other restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those limits were dependent upon each track’s guidelines.

For 2021, MotoAmerica has not yet made a decision on how many fans or spectators will be allowed. That will depend on the situation at that time and the individual venues' restrictions. Tickets are available for each race, including the Millville event, at motoamerica.com

Single-day admission to NJMP for Sept. 10 is $20; tickets for Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 are $50. Parking passes will be required for each day but could be purchased in sets for anyone who plans to attend multiple days. VIP parking passes are also on sale.

Fans can also purchase premium packages that range from $300 to $500. Some of these packages include VIP seating, meet-and-greets, catering for breakfast and lunch, podium access and more.

Childers 12-and-under get free admission with a paying adult.

MotoAmerica schedule

*March 30-31: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, TX (a tire test for all classes)

April 16-18: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, TX (Superbike only)

April 30-May 1: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23: Virginia International Raceway, Danville, Virginia

June 11-13: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27: Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Washington

July 9-11: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California

July 30-Aug. 1: Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minnesota

Aug. 13-15: Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pennsylvania

Sept. 10-12: New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville

Sept. 17-19: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

SEEN at NASCAR K&N Pro races at NJMP in Millville

1 of 18

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News