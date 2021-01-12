190 mph motorcycle racing returning to Millville in September with MotoAmerica Championship Series

The MotoAmerica Championship Series will return to Millville this year.
The popular motorcycle racing series announced its 2021 schedule on Tuesday. It will be a 10-stop tour across the country starting in April.
The series will stop at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville for a three-day event from Sept. 10-12. The track will be the ninth stop on the schedule.
MotoAmerica features five classes: Superbike (1,000 cubic centimeters superbikes that go 190 mph), Stock (the feeder class for Superbike), Supersport (600-cc motorcycles), the Junior Cup, an entry-level class open to riders from ages 14-28, and the Twin Cup (twin-cylinder engine).
The COVID-19 pandemic forced postponements last year, but the series was able to have nine stops once restrictions eased. Its stop at NJMP drew not only local fans but also spectators from as far as Connecticut and upstate New York.
The event also will make stops this year at Virginia International Raceway in Danville, Virgina, on May 21-23, and at Pittsburgh International Raceway in Wampum, Pennsylvania, from Aug. 13-15.
MotoAmerica races are televised live on Fox Sports’ FS1 and FS2, MavTV, Eurosport and MotoAmerica Live+. Viewership reached a new high in viewership in 2020, the statement said.
Last year, each stop in the series had spectator limits and other restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those limits were dependent upon each track’s guidelines.
For 2021, MotoAmerica has not yet made a decision on how many fans or spectators will be allowed. That will depend on the situation at that time and the individual venues' restrictions. Tickets are available for each race, including the Millville event, at motoamerica.com.
Single-day admission to NJMP for Sept. 10 is $20; tickets for Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 are $50. Parking passes will be required for each day but could be purchased in sets for anyone who plans to attend multiple days. VIP parking passes are also on sale.
Fans can also purchase premium packages that range from $300 to $500. Some of these packages include VIP seating, meet-and-greets, catering for breakfast and lunch, podium access and more.
Childers 12-and-under get free admission with a paying adult.
MotoAmerica schedule
*March 30-31: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, TX (a tire test for all classes)
April 16-18: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, TX (Superbike only)
April 30-May 1: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia
May 21-23: Virginia International Raceway, Danville, Virginia
June 11-13: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
June 25-27: Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Washington
July 9-11: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California
July 30-Aug. 1: Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minnesota
Aug. 13-15: Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pennsylvania
Sept. 10-12: New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville
Sept. 17-19: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.