190 mph motorcycle racing returning to Millville in September with MotoAmerica Championship Series

The MotoAmerica Championship Series will return to Millville this year.

The popular motorcycle racing series announced its 2021 schedule on Tuesday. It will be a 10-stop tour across the country starting in April.

The series will stop at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville for a three-day event from Sept. 10-12. The track will be the ninth stop on the schedule.

MotoAmerica features five classes: Superbike (1,000 cubic centimeters superbikes that go 190 mph), Stock (the feeder class for Superbike), Supersport (600-cc motorcycles), the Junior Cup, an entry-level class open to riders from ages 14-28, and the Twin Cup (twin-cylinder engine).

The COVID-19 pandemic forced postponements last year, but the series was able to have nine stops once restrictions eased. Its stop at NJMP drew not only local fans but also spectators from as far as Connecticut and upstate New York.

The event also will make stops this year at Virginia International Raceway in Danville, Virgina, on May 21-23, and at Pittsburgh International Raceway in Wampum, Pennsylvania, from Aug. 13-15.