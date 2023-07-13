Stockton University athletes Brynn Bowman and Max Klenk were named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic first team, and Kerstin Axe and Mike Carfagno each made the second team, the school announced Thursday.

They were joined by 120 Ospreys named honorable mentions.

Bowman (Ocean City High School) plays women's tennis simultaneously with golf for Stockton. She often plays both sports in the same week. The senior finished with a 7-5 doubles record and a 3-2 singles record on the tennis court. Bowman played all 12 rounds for the Ospreys on the golf course, averaging 105 strokes with a best round of 95.

Axe plays women's lacrosse. Klenk is on the men's track and field team.

Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) competes on the men's track and field team. He participated in nine indoor meets and eight outdoor meets this past season. He earned an NJAC honorable mention after placing third in the shot put at the NJAC Indoor Championships.

To be eligible for the conference's all-academic teams, student-athletes must be sophomores, juniors or seniors in a conference-sponsored sport and have a minimum 3.20 grade point average. Stockton is an NJAC member in 16 of its 19 sports (men's lacrosse, women's golf and women's rowing are not in the NJAC).

Honorable mentions

(Locals in bold)

Shahyan Abraham, women's track and field

Erik Ackerman, men's cross country /track and field

Lilly Alessandro, women's lacrosse

Kylee Alvarez (Absegami), women's soccer

Kaylee Apple, women's track and field

Paige Baney, women's cross country/ track and field

Jaelyn Barkley, women's cross country

Gabrielle Barranger, softball

Paul Bechtelheimer, men's soccer

Frank Bellezza, baseball

Heather Bertollo, women's soccer

Ben Bibeault, men's track and field

Ameera Bilgrami, field hockey

Megan Brady, women's soccer

Darby Brant, softball

Jenna Bryszewski, women's tennis

Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional), volleyball

Joseph Carbone, men's soccer

Isabella Ceraso, field hockey

Kendra Cirino, women's soccer

Kierstin Clem, women's cross country/ track and field

Margot Costello, women's lacrosse

Drew Coxson, women's lacrosse

Charli Czaczkowski, softball

Greta Davis, women's cross country/ track and field

Kadian Dawkins, men's basketball

Brendan Deal, men's soccer

Joseph DeBeaumont, men's cross country/ track and field

Sarb Devi (Absegami), women's tennis

Emily Deworsop, women's lacrosse

Erica Dietz, women's soccer

Megan Dignam, softball

Sophia Drea, women's soccer

Nick Duncsak, men's basketball

Grady Edwards (Barnegat), men's soccer

Max Eisenman, men's cross country/ track and field

Molly Eng, women's volleyball

Kiersten Fenimore, women's tennis

Riley Finnegan, women's soccer

Jenna Fiorito, field hockey

Susann Foley, women's track and field

Robbie Ford, baseball

Isabella Freda, women's track and field

Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek), field hockey

Rylee Getter (Absegami), women's soccer

Haley Green, women's volleyball

Zach Greenberg, men's cross country /track and field

Corinn Guilford (Buena Regional), field hockey

Olivia Harris, women's cross country /track and field

Emily Hauck, women's soccer

Colin Hueston, men's cross country /track and field

Autumn Hunter, field hockey

Chris Johnson (Wildwood Catholic), men's cross country /track and field

Matthew Kediat (Holy Spirit), men's cross country /track and field

Madison Kelly, softball

Maddy Klein, women's soccer

Jessie Klenk, women's cross country /track and field

Cooper Knorr, men's cross country /track and field

Makenna LeHenaff, field hockey

Cassie Low (Lacey Township), women's soccer

Dakota Ludman (Lower Cape May Regional), field hockey

Andrew Luongo (Southern Regional), baseball

Michaela Luyber, softball

Meg Lynch, women's lacrosse

Allie Magas, women's soccer

Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township), women's cross country /track and field

Isabella Marinello, women's lacrosse

Emma Marrone, women's basketball

Antonio Matos (St. Augustine Prep), men's soccer

Luke McBrearty (Hammonton), men's track and field

James McCombs, men's soccer

Mike McKeown, men's soccer

Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional), women's lacrosse)

Kylie Mitchell, field hockey

Kelly Mollahan, field hockey

Sebi Morrello, men's soccer

Ashanae Morrison, women's track and field

Angelo Moynihan (Atlantic City), men's cross country /track and field

Lily Muir, women's tennis

Matthias Ngo (Absegami), men's cross country

Maddie O'Brien, women's soccer

Meredith O'Donnell, women's cross country /track and field

Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit), women's tennis

Jenna Patterson, softball

Meghan Pellegrino (Mainland Regional), women's soccer/lacrosse

Kayla Posten, softball

Aubrey Rentzel, women's volleyball

Brittany Rifenburg, softball

Daniel Rodriguez (Egg Harbor Township), men's cross country/ track and field

Kayla Rozanski, ,women's soccer

Justin Saginor, men's track and field

Dylan Sakel, baseball

Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional), baseball

Hailey Schnur, women's track and field

Giovanni Sciarrotta (Barnegat), baseball

Megan Sears, women's volleyball

Gabriella Serrano, women's cross country/ track and field

Brandon Shymanski, men's cross country/ track and field

Kevin Simpson, men's track and field

Connor Smith, men's soccer

Nicole Smith, softball

Francesca Stahl, women's cross country

Lucy Sullivan, women's lacrosse

Vanessa Tancini, softball

Grace Tecce, woomen's soccer

Sam Tenenbaum, men's cross country/ track and field

Marlee Tharp (Pinelands Regional), women's cross country

Nerina Tramp, softball

Stevie Unger, softball

Brooke Valan, women's track and field

Audrey van Schalkwyk, women's tennis

Kaitlyn Vervier, women's cross country/ track and field

Carlie Vetrini, women's soccer

Turhan Welch, men's cross country/ track and field

Sydney Williams (Millville), women's soccer

Kathryn Zanvettor, women's volleyball