Stockton University athletes Brynn Bowman and Max Klenk were named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic first team, and Kerstin Axe and Mike Carfagno each made the second team, the school announced Thursday.
They were joined by 120 Ospreys named honorable mentions.
Bowman (Ocean City High School) plays women's tennis simultaneously with golf for Stockton. She often plays both sports in the same week. The senior finished with a 7-5 doubles record and a 3-2 singles record on the tennis court. Bowman played all 12 rounds for the Ospreys on the golf course, averaging 105 strokes with a best round of 95.
Axe plays women's lacrosse. Klenk is on the men's track and field team.
Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) competes on the men's track and field team. He participated in nine indoor meets and eight outdoor meets this past season. He earned an NJAC honorable mention after placing third in the shot put at the NJAC Indoor Championships.
People are also reading…
To be eligible for the conference's all-academic teams, student-athletes must be sophomores, juniors or seniors in a conference-sponsored sport and have a minimum 3.20 grade point average. Stockton is an NJAC member in 16 of its 19 sports (men's lacrosse, women's golf and women's rowing are not in the NJAC).
Honorable mentions
(Locals in bold)
Shahyan Abraham, women's track and field
Erik Ackerman, men's cross country /track and field
Lilly Alessandro, women's lacrosse
Kylee Alvarez (Absegami), women's soccer
Kaylee Apple, women's track and field
Paige Baney, women's cross country/ track and field
Jaelyn Barkley, women's cross country
Gabrielle Barranger, softball
Paul Bechtelheimer, men's soccer
Frank Bellezza, baseball
Heather Bertollo, women's soccer
Ben Bibeault, men's track and field
Ameera Bilgrami, field hockey
Megan Brady, women's soccer
Darby Brant, softball
Jenna Bryszewski, women's tennis
Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional), volleyball
Joseph Carbone, men's soccer
Isabella Ceraso, field hockey
Kendra Cirino, women's soccer
Kierstin Clem, women's cross country/ track and field
Margot Costello, women's lacrosse
Drew Coxson, women's lacrosse
Charli Czaczkowski, softball
Greta Davis, women's cross country/ track and field
Kadian Dawkins, men's basketball
Brendan Deal, men's soccer
Joseph DeBeaumont, men's cross country/ track and field
Sarb Devi (Absegami), women's tennis
Emily Deworsop, women's lacrosse
Erica Dietz, women's soccer
Megan Dignam, softball
Sophia Drea, women's soccer
Nick Duncsak, men's basketball
Grady Edwards (Barnegat), men's soccer
Max Eisenman, men's cross country/ track and field
Molly Eng, women's volleyball
Kiersten Fenimore, women's tennis
Riley Finnegan, women's soccer
Jenna Fiorito, field hockey
Susann Foley, women's track and field
Robbie Ford, baseball
Isabella Freda, women's track and field
Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek), field hockey
Rylee Getter (Absegami), women's soccer
Haley Green, women's volleyball
Zach Greenberg, men's cross country /track and field
Corinn Guilford (Buena Regional), field hockey
Olivia Harris, women's cross country /track and field
Emily Hauck, women's soccer
Colin Hueston, men's cross country /track and field
Autumn Hunter, field hockey
Chris Johnson (Wildwood Catholic), men's cross country /track and field
Matthew Kediat (Holy Spirit), men's cross country /track and field
Madison Kelly, softball
Maddy Klein, women's soccer
Jessie Klenk, women's cross country /track and field
Cooper Knorr, men's cross country /track and field
Makenna LeHenaff, field hockey
Cassie Low (Lacey Township), women's soccer
Dakota Ludman (Lower Cape May Regional), field hockey
Andrew Luongo (Southern Regional), baseball
Michaela Luyber, softball
Meg Lynch, women's lacrosse
Allie Magas, women's soccer
Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township), women's cross country /track and field
Isabella Marinello, women's lacrosse
Emma Marrone, women's basketball
Antonio Matos (St. Augustine Prep), men's soccer
Luke McBrearty (Hammonton), men's track and field
James McCombs, men's soccer
Mike McKeown, men's soccer
Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional), women's lacrosse)
Kylie Mitchell, field hockey
Kelly Mollahan, field hockey
Sebi Morrello, men's soccer
Ashanae Morrison, women's track and field
Angelo Moynihan (Atlantic City), men's cross country /track and field
Lily Muir, women's tennis
Matthias Ngo (Absegami), men's cross country
Maddie O'Brien, women's soccer
Meredith O'Donnell, women's cross country /track and field
Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit), women's tennis
Jenna Patterson, softball
Meghan Pellegrino (Mainland Regional), women's soccer/lacrosse
Kayla Posten, softball
Aubrey Rentzel, women's volleyball
Brittany Rifenburg, softball
Daniel Rodriguez (Egg Harbor Township), men's cross country/ track and field
Kayla Rozanski, ,women's soccer
Justin Saginor, men's track and field
Dylan Sakel, baseball
Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional), baseball
Hailey Schnur, women's track and field
Giovanni Sciarrotta (Barnegat), baseball
Megan Sears, women's volleyball
Gabriella Serrano, women's cross country/ track and field
Brandon Shymanski, men's cross country/ track and field
Kevin Simpson, men's track and field
Connor Smith, men's soccer
Nicole Smith, softball
Francesca Stahl, women's cross country
Lucy Sullivan, women's lacrosse
Vanessa Tancini, softball
Grace Tecce, woomen's soccer
Sam Tenenbaum, men's cross country/ track and field
Marlee Tharp (Pinelands Regional), women's cross country
Nerina Tramp, softball
Stevie Unger, softball
Brooke Valan, women's track and field
Audrey van Schalkwyk, women's tennis
Kaitlyn Vervier, women's cross country/ track and field
Carlie Vetrini, women's soccer
Turhan Welch, men's cross country/ track and field
Sydney Williams (Millville), women's soccer
Kathryn Zanvettor, women's volleyball
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.