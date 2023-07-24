The memory and legacy of a beloved longtime Egg Harbor Township High School teacher and coach will be honored next month.

The 11th Coach Wilk Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 24 at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links on Ocean Heights Avenue in the township. Players will tee off with an 11:30 a.m. shotgun start.

Proceeds will benefit the EHTHS George Wilkinson Scholarship Fund, the school's football and track and field programs, and the Peggy Spiegler Melanoma Research Foundation.

George Wilkinson was an EHT faculty member from its opening in 1983 until his 2012 retirement. Born in Texas, he was a 1978 graduate of Rutgers University. He met his future wife, Carol, at EHT. He died of melanoma at 58 on Aug. 5, 2013.

A buffet dinner/awards ceremony with a cash bar will begin at 7:30 p.m. The cost to register for the tournament is $150 per person, $600 for a foursome, and $50 for the dinner only.

Sponsorship packages ranging from $50 to $1,000 also are available.

Registrations can be completed online and are due with payment by Aug. 1.

For more information, call 856-795-7840. To receive an online registration form, contact Neil Spiegler at nspiegler@aol.com.