Workers’ Compensation for Retail Employees Whether on the sales floor, behind the counter, or in the stock room, retail workers are susceptible to a number of injuries on the job. This can lead to unexpected time off work and mounting medical bills, which can feel overwhelming for an injured staff member. If you were injured while working at a retail job, you probably are entitled to workers’ compensation benefits. Common Injuries for Retail Workers While retail stores are generally considered safe places to work, employees are still at risk of getting hurt on the clock. Responsibilities like stocking shelves, climbing ladders, and moving boxes can all lead to unforeseen injuries. Some of the most common retail workplace injuries include: ● Slips and falls ● Cuts and scrapes ● Muscle strains and sprains ● Chronic spinal and joint injuries from repetitive movements such as bending, stooping, squatting, and lifting If you suffer any injury on the job, report it to your employer right away. Failure to do so could put your workers’ compensation benefits at risk. What Are Workers’ Compensation Benefits? Workers’ compensation is a type of insurance provided by an employer that covers employment-related injuries and illnesses. If you were injured at your retail job, you may be entitled to compensation for: ● Free Medical treatment ● Temporary disability to cover lost wages ● Permanent partial or permanent total disability compensation Preventing Injuries Proper training and prevention is crucial for retail workers to help keep them safe from getting injured on the job. Here are a few tips to help mitigate the risk of retail-worker injuries: ● Keep all floors clean, dry, and free from clutter ● Ensure step ladders are readily available and in good condition ● Learn proper lifting/moving techniques and use lifting/moving aids when possible ● Use proper footwear and safety equipment at all times We’re Here for You If you are injured while working at a retail store, call the attorneys at Hyberg, White & Mann today to get a free consultation. As a top-rated workers’ comp law firm in South Jersey, we will get you the workers’ compensation you deserve.