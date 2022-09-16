Workers’ Compensation for Food and Beverage Employees Whether it’s in a kitchen, behind the bar or on the restaurant floor, food service workers are susceptible to all types of injuries while on the job. Cuts, burns, and slip-and-falls can result in time off work and hefty medical bills, which can be overwhelming for an injured worker. If you were injured while working at a restaurant, bar, or food truck, you are entitled to workers’ compensation benefits. Here’s everything you need to know about these essential benefits for food and beverage workers. Common Injuries That Affect Food Service Workers Nearly every employee in the food service industry is at risk of an injury. Servers, bartenders, cooks, delivery drivers, and food runners all face potential injuries on the job. Some of the most common types of food service injuries include: ● Severe burns from stoves, chemicals, or steam ● Cuts from knives and other kitchen equipment ● Neck, back, and head injuries from slip-and-falls ● Carpal tunnel syndrome from repetitive motion If you suffered one of these injuries on the job, report it to your employer right away. Failure to do so could put your workers’ compensation benefits at risk. What Are Workers’ Compensation Benefits? Workers’ compensation is a type of insurance that covers all employment-related injuries and illnesses. If you were injured at your food service job, workers’ compensation benefits will cover: ● Medical bills for treatment designed to cure or alleviate the injured worker of the accident-related condition ● Temporary disability to compensate an injured worker whose injury/illness prevents him from working on a temporary basis ● Permanency compensation which is designed to compensate the injured worker for any permanent functional impairment resulting from the accident/illness. Preventing Restaurant Injuries Not all accidents can be prevented in the food service industry. However, there are some steps that can be taken to create a safer workplace, including: ● Keep all floors clean and dry ● Put down non-skid rubber mats in high-traffic areas ● Teach staff proper lifting techniques ● Spread out repetitive tasks, such as food prep Workers’ Compensation for South Jersey Food Service Workers Were you injured while working at a restaurant, catering company, or bar? If you’re having trouble with your workers’ compensation claim, call the experienced attorneys at Hyberg, White & Mann today. As South Jersey’s most trusted law firm, we will get you the compensation you deserve. Contact us today for a free consultation