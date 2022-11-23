Workers Compensation for Construction Employees: Understanding the Basics In 2020, the National Safety Council (NSC) ranked construction as one of the top four most dangerous industries. According to the NSC’s findings, the construction industry had the highest number of workplace deaths among all other fields since 2012. This comes as no surprise, since many construction workers operate large machinery, load and unload heavy materials, and work in potentially unsafe environments. Because of this, workers’ compensation is essential to both employees and employers in the construction field. Workers’ Compensation Benefits for Construction Professionals Virtually every employee that is injured on the job, including those in the construction industry, is entitled to workers’ compensation benefits. These benefits cover the medical costs and lost wages of the injured worker, including: ● Immediate medical expenses, such as emergency room and ambulance costs ● Ongoing medical expenses, like physical rehabilitation, prescription medications, and round-trip mileage for hospital visits Furthermore, an injured employee might be eligible for temporary disability benefits. This is based on how much time they will be medically unable to work due to their injuries. The Importance of Workers’ Comp for Construction Workers Construction workers, including builders, artisan contractors, and handymen, are easily susceptible to workplace injuries. Many construction professionals handle heavy equipment and can work during dangerous weather conditions or in high places. The most common injuries construction professionals can experience include: ● Fall, either from ladders, roofs, or machinery ● Scaffold collapses ● Trench collapses ● Repetitive motion injuries, such as hammering ● Electric shocks from power tools ● Lifting awkward or heavy supplies and equipment Due to these dangers and increased risk of work-related injuries, workers’ compensation benefits are a “safety net” for construction professionals. How to Submit a Workers’ Compensation Claim If you were injured while on the job, it’s important to notify your employer as soon as possible. The process for obtaining workers’ comp benefits generally includes: ● Immediately reporting the incident or injury to your employer, along with a description of the injury and names of any witnesses. ● Following up with your employer’s workers’ compensation insurance company to ensure your employer has placed them on notice of the claim. ● In the event of a claim denial, filing a formal appeal with the New Jersey Division of Workers’ Compensation. Know Your Rights If you’re a construction worker who has been injured on the job and has had your workers’ compensation claim denied, it’s crucial to contact a seasoned attorney right away. Call the workers’ comp lawyers at Hyberg, White & Mann to get the compensation you need and deserve.