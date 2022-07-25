Workers’ Compensation for Casino Employees: Common Claims

With summer quickly approaching, more people are headed down the shore. Many visitors will hit Atlantic City’s beaches or boardwalk, while others will try their luck at hitting it big in one of the city’s many casinos.

Although the influx of summer tourists is a great revenue generator for Atlantic City, the casino workers are sure to feel the squeeze. To support thousands of daily visitors, casino employees have to work long hours in a fast-paced environment. From the dealers to hotel sanitation workers, every employee strives to go above and beyond for their guests. Unfortunately, so much foot traffic can lead to injuries.

Common Personal Injuries Suffered by Casino Workers

If you work in a casino, it’s important to understand your rights. Here are some of the most common injuries of casino workers:

Slip, trip and falls : Casinos are packed to the brim with visitors drinking and eating. Spilled drinks, stray garbage, and other obstacles can cause slip, trip and fall accidents.

: Casinos are packed to the brim with visitors drinking and eating. Spilled drinks, stray garbage, and other obstacles can cause slip, trip and fall accidents. Repetitive motions: Many casino workers perform repetitive motions during their entire shift, including cocktail servers carrying heavy trays and card dealers frequently and repetitively bending and reaching. Activities such as these place unusual strain on muscles, ligaments and tendons cumulatively resulting in injury.

If you are a casino employee who has been injured at work, you may be entitled to compensation through the New Jersey's Workers' Compensation system.

