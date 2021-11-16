Winter Work Hazards Slip into Worker’s Compensation Claims

Sponsored by South Jersey’s #1 Legal Defense Team Personal Injury & Workmans’ Comp Specialists Hyberg White and Mann

Imagine you are a teacher going to work in Atlantic or Cape May County on a two-hour delay when your school district really should have called for a day off. By the time you get there, you assume the parking lot and walkways are cleared to the school. You and your coworkers slowly make your way to the front door of the school…and then it happens. Your feet slip out from under you, spiraling you into the air and onto your back and head.

First comes the shock, followed by aches, pains and bruises, yet the worst is yet to come. Within days you are having headaches and neck pain that make it impossible for you to do your job. You need medical care, time off and Workers’ Compensation.

This really isn’t new news. Slips, trips and falls account for 1/3rd of all injuries in the workplace. (1) According to 2017 National Safety Council statistics, 21% result in death and 31% in non-fatal injuries. The types of injuries incurred from slips, trips and falls include head and back injuries, broken bones, cuts and lacerations, sprains and pulled muscles.