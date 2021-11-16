Winter Work Hazards Slip into Worker’s Compensation Claims

Sponsored by South Jersey’s #1 Legal Defense Team Personal Injury & Workmans’ Comp Specialists Hyberg White and Mann
Imagine you are a teacher going to work in Atlantic or Cape May County on a two-hour delay when your school district really should have called for a day off. By the time you get there, you assume the parking lot and walkways are cleared to the school. You and your coworkers slowly make your way to the front door of the school…and then it happens. Your feet slip out from under you, spiraling you into the air and onto your back and head.
First comes the shock, followed by aches, pains and bruises, yet the worst is yet to come. Within days you are having headaches and neck pain that make it impossible for you to do your job. You need medical care, time off and Workers’ Compensation.
This really isn’t new news. Slips, trips and falls account for 1/3rd of all injuries in the workplace. (1) According to 2017 National Safety Council statistics, 21% result in death and 31% in non-fatal injuries. The types of injuries incurred from slips, trips and falls include head and back injuries, broken bones, cuts and lacerations, sprains and pulled muscles.
It goes without saying that these numbers could easily increase if companies don’t take proper precaution during winter months. Some common reasons for winter slip and fall accidents in the workplace are:
• Lack of or poor snow and ice removal
• Untreated pavement holes and cracks that collect water and debris
• Poor lighting in driveways, parking lots and walkways
• Absence of or faulty handrails
• Wet indoor walking surfaces in entrances, reception areas, hallways and stairwells
• No mandatory winter footwear policy (2)
Whether or not your company heeds the advice of experts in Atlantic and Cape May County on best practices, you might find yourself the victim of a slip and fall accident covered by a Worker’s Compensation Claim. No matter how your slip and fall occurred, you may be eligible for monies so long as it arose out of and in the course of employment and was not due to intentional self-infliction of harm. If your slip and fall reaggravated and old injury, you may still be eligible for a claim. (3)
You may not know your rights, but you know you were wronged. That’s where Hyberg, White & Mann of South Jersey can help. You may be entitled to file not only a Worker’s Compensation Claim for lost time and wages but also a Personal Injury Claim. Is this true? No matter what, document the conditions surrounding your fall as soon as possible and be aware that each incidence has a Statute of Limitations.
For specific accident claims, the Statute of Limitations filing deadline is the later of:
1. The two-year anniversary of the date of accident; or
2. Two years from the last workers’ compensation benefit provided by the employer or its insurance fund under the specific claim involved. (3)
