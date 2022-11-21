Winter Wonderland is Back!

Let the Holiday Season Begin…

Santa is coming to Cape May and bringing the entire North Pole with him. Winter Wonderland will be back at Congress Hall in Cape May for its 12th year and will be bigger and better than ever. “The past few years of our Winter Wonderland have been a little smaller and focused on accommodating our hotel guests, but this year we are bringing everything back, adding more, and fully open to the public,” says Jessica Orlowicz, Senior Marketing Director at Cape Resorts.

Winter Wonderland officially kicks off on Friday, November 25, on Congress Hall’s iconic front lawn, where the entire family can join in on the holiday cheer. “Cape Resorts has put great effort into crafting a holiday extravaganza with something for everyone. We are especially excited to bring our beautiful, historic carousel out for the first time since covid,” Orlowicz says. In addition to the carousel, kids (and parents) can enjoy a ride around the grand lawn and veranda on the Congress Hall Express Train. Rides on the carousel and train are $5 and can be enjoyed Thursday through Sunday. And, on Saturday mornings, Mrs. Claus will make a special visit to Congress Hall’s front lawn for storytime.

While the kids are having fun, get a head start on your holiday shopping at Congress Hall’s Vendor Village, where you’ll find unique Cape May gifts and seasonal fare. Stroll through the adorable candy cane tents, sip on hot cocoa or a winter cocktail, and enjoy fun seasonal food offerings. This year’s vendor village will feature seven specialty stores with gifts for everyone on your list. Vendor Village will be open Thursday through Sunday beginning November 25.

Wrap up your perfect holi-day with Congress Hall’s newest festive offering, The Christmas Cabaret, featuring festive holiday sing-a-longs of Christmas classics. Darrin MacDonald will lead the evening with his high-energy cheer and dazzling skills on the ivory keys. The Christmas Cabaret will be every Saturday evening beginning November 26 and running through December 17. There are two showings each Saturday in Congress Hall’s ballroom. The 5 p.m. show is family-friendly and includes a three-course meal. The 8 p.m. show is geared towards adults and will include desserts and two cocktails. Tickets to the 5 p.m. show are $60 for adults and $25 for kids. Tickets to the 8 p.m. show are $40.

With so much going on, Congress Hall is looking for a few more elves to help out. So, if you’re looking for a little extra seasonal help, Cape Resorts is hiring. Anyone interested should go to CapeCareers.com

For more information, go to CapeResorts.com