What to Do After an Accident

Regardless of how careful you go about living your life, there are no guarantees that you will make it through accident-free. Accidents occur every day and when an accident results in injury, it can instantly turn your life upside down. If you are injured in an accident that occurred as a result of someone else’s negligence, you may be entitled to certain benefits that would not otherwise be available. In the aftermath of an accident, you may not be thinking about your legal rights. It is, however, very important that you follow certain procedural steps in order to preserve and protect your rights.

If you are ever in doubt, make sure you contact an Atlantic City personal injury lawyer to seek advice on how you should proceed. The following outlines the basic steps you should take if you are involved in an accident:

1. Dial 911 and/or Seek Medical Attention

Depending on the severity of the accident/injuries, you should first call 911 and/or seek medical attention on your own. Whether you were hurt in a car accident, or a slip and fall it is important that you get examined by a healthcare professional so that the extent of your injuries can be assessed, and you can be treated appropriately. Your health should be your number one priority.

2. Document & Collect Evidence

After you are injured, it is imperative to personally document and record as much information as possible about the accident. Take detailed notes of everything that happened (include before, during and after) while the accident is still fresh in your memory. Note the time and place as well as how and who caused the accident. Also, if possible, take photos as they can be useful down the road. If others witnessed the accident, get their contact information so their observations can be recorded.

3. Record Your Injuries

When you are under the care of a medical team, be sure to obtain all medical reports that outline your injuries and keep any medical bills that may arise so you can preserve these important details. Also, be sure to document all developments during the course of your medical treatment – i.e., names and addresses of all treating physicians, medical diagnoses, treatment recommended/performed, etc.

4. Record Financial & Social Implications

Suffering from an injury has a wide range of implications that can affect your work, social and personal life. You may experience wage loss, mental health problems and may need to push back planned vacations due to your injuries. All these aspects can affect your finances and you should document any financial difficulties you experience after the accident.

5. Meet with a Lawyer

Following an injury, you should contact a personal injury lawyer to get advice on how to go about asserting your legal rights. During the initial conference, you should provide your attorney with as much detail as possible regarding the accident and anything that may relate to the accident. They will typically ask you several questions to help determine the best course of action. If you come prepared with all the appropriate documents, the process will be much quicker. After you're initial meeting, you and your lawyer will work together to seek the compensation you need to cover medical expenses, lost wages and other financial losses resulting from the accident.