Tips for Recognizing and Combatting Caregiver Burnout

Brooke Chappell, Sales & Marketing Director, United Methodist Communities at The Shores

In the context of senior living and care, a caregiver might visit an older adult once a week to check on them and assist with chores, or they can be a full-time caretaker of a senior recovering from surgery or living with an illness or multiple chronic conditions. Caregiving responsibilities vary greatly based on the senior’s unique needs and situation. Still, one thing remains true: caregivers are essential in helping older adults live with independence, dignity, and a better quality of life.

Especially heading into the busy holiday season, it is vital to recognize that providing this critical care depends on the caregiver’s own health and well-being. This article explains how to identify caregiver burnout signs and offers top tips for preventing and addressing the symptoms.

“Caregiver burnout” is the term used to describe when a caregiver becomes mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted. Caregiving can be challenging and labor-intensive, leading to anxiety, depression, and fatigue if the caregiver doesn’t take a break from time to time. Burnout signs to look out for include changes in sleeping patterns and appetite, a loss of interest in spending time with family and friends, a loss of interest in hobbies and activities, moodiness and irritability, and getting sick more frequently.

The best way to avoid caregiver burnout is for caregivers to know their limits and be honest about what they can and cannot handle. Even with the best intentions, it is not realistic for one caregiver to care for a person round the clock for days on end. Everyone needs time to rest and recharge. Primary caregivers should aim to alternate shifts with other trusted helpers and consider bringing in a certified home health aide for extra assistance.

Joining a caregiver support group can be a great help and provide access to others who intimately understand the demanding, stressful nature of caring for a senior loved one. Support groups can also help caregivers educate themselves on their loved one's conditions and illnesses. For example, joining a dementia caregiver support group can help someone caring for a parent with Alzheimer’s learn more about the disease's progression and what behaviors to expect.

There may come a time when a senior simply needs more care than their loved ones can safely provide at home, and that is okay. Feelings of guilt are common, but there is no need to feel ashamed or scared to discuss moving a relative to a senior living community. Communities like UMC at The Shores support and care for residents who require increasing levels of care, and on-site staff ensure they remain safe and secure while respecting their independence and maximizing their quality of life.

United Methodist Communities at The Shores in beautiful Ocean City, NJ, offers seniors independent lifestyles with plenty of support and engagement. As part of the UMC network, The Shores provides high-quality, scalable assisted living services, as well as rehabilitation, skilled nursing, specialized memory care, hospice care, and respite care. At every level, associates are committed to their nonprofit mission of service, and seniors from all faith backgrounds are welcome!

Learn more about The Shores by visiting umcommunities.org/theshores. Contact Brooke Chappell at 609-399-8505 with questions about available services or to arrange a personal tour.