Pennsylvania offers a desirable retirement destination, as it is home to approximately 13 million residents, with nearly one-fifth of them aged 65 or older. With the growing number of Baby Boomers reaching retirement, there has been a heated discussion regarding the future of Medicare. There has been a noticeable shift in the popularity of Medicare Advantage over Medicare Supplement plans. You may have noticed that a significant number of commercials during your nightly news broadcast are attempting to sell you an Advantage plan.

Is Medicare Advantage Right for You?

The growth of Medicare Advantage plans in recent years does not guarantee that it will continue uninterrupted. In fact, these plans have faced increased examination recently due to large-scale fraudulent activities amounting to billions, as they have a vested interest in receiving more funding for patients with more severe medical conditions. At Fair Square, we do not consider Medicare Advantage plans to be inherently problematic. They can be a great option, but for many of our clients, we recommend exploring a Medicare Supplement plan instead. To make the process of finding the best Medicare Supplement plans in Pennsylvania simple and straightforward, we have created a page for people turning 65. For more information on Medicare Supplement, also known as Medigap plans, check out our guide.

Go for Plan G

For those eligible for Medicare after 2020, Medicare Supplement Plan G offers the most extensive coverage and boasts the finest network. Some Medicare Advantage plans might claim that they are always more affordable than Medicare Supplement plans when comparing monthly premiums. While it is true that some Medicare Advantage plans have no additional monthly premiums, it is important to keep in mind that in the long run, you may save more with Plan G. As you age and your healthcare needs increase, you may end up paying more for the same procedures under an Advantage plan compared to Plan G.

One of the advantages of choosing a Medicare Supplement plan is its unparalleled network within Medicare. The network coverage you receive can be limited depending on your selection of a Medicare Advantage plan. For instance, while an HMO plan may have the lowest monthly premiums, it also comes with a restrictive network, meaning you may have to pay out-of-pocket if you want to see a doctor outside of your network. PPO plans offer a bit more flexibility, but at the cost of higher fees for seeking care outside of your network. With a Medicare Supplement plan, the network encompasses all doctors who accept Medicare, which is over 90% of all physicians nationwide. This allows you the freedom to receive care elsewhere if needed, all while still having the security of Medicare coverage. There's no need to weigh the pros and cons of HMO vs. PPO when Medicare Supplement clearly has the advantage.

You might have heard that Medicare Advantage plans are the only way to receive benefits that you may have been accustomed to on your previous private healthcare plan, like dental and vision. While it's true that these additional benefits are not offered under Medicare Supplement plans, the benefits included in Advantage plans may not be worth the trade-off. For example, Flex Cards that provide a grocery allowance may sound appealing, but not if you end up spending more money on reaching your out-of-pocket maximum (which you do not have to worry about with Plan G) than the amount you originally saved. If you prefer a Medicare Supplement plan and still require dental and vision coverage, there is solid coverage available through non-Medicare plans that can fit your budget. We can assist you in finding the ideal combination of plans that cater to your needs.

Takeaway

As you enter your golden years, it's important to have a high standard of healthcare to complement your high quality of life. At Fair Square, we firmly believe that for the majority of our Medicare beneficiaries, the best way to start and end their golden years is with Plan G. Our team of experts is here to guide Medicare beneficiaries through the maze of choosing the right Medicare plan that meets their unique healthcare needs and financial constraints.