The Return of the Department Store

Ocean City has been “America’s Greatest Family Resort” for well over a century. While the town has evolved during that time, much has endured. B & B Department Store has been a mainstay on Asbury Ave. for the past 42 years. However, this beloved store almost closed its doors for good earlier this year. Following the closure of B & B South including Ocean City’s location, B & B North took over ownership, ensuring that the adored store is here to stay. “We are thrilled to take over ownership of B & B in Ocean City. We have renovated the location but made sure to keep the VW and Cessna plane that have made the design so memorable. We are also updating the lines we carry so that we have more to offer and we can once again make B & B a prime shopping destination,” says Jeffrey Davidson, owner.

It's no secret that brick-and-mortar stores have suffered recently. About 40% of U.S. department stores have closed within the past five years, according to Bloomberg.com. However, there is something sentimental about shopping in a store. “There is a human side of in-store shopping and shoppers crave that visceral experience,” according to Greg Petro in Forbes.com. B & B Department Store in Ocean City has found that unique sweet spot where a memorable customer experience meets consumer need. “It’s incredible to see generations that love shopping here. We have several customers that shopped here growing up and now continue to shop here as adults and bring their kids here. It’s an Ocean City tradition that’s evolved right alongside the town,” Davidson adds.

The first B & B Department Store opened in 1974 by business partners Dave Davidson and Philip Bertole. The chain grew to include four locations throughout New Jersey. When Dave and Philip retired, the B & B Department Store chain eventually split in two separate companies—North and South. Jeffrey Davidson took over the northern locations. Earlier this year, Davidson learned that the southern stores were going to close, including the Ocean City location. Rather than close the stores B & B North took them over under the B & B North umbrella. Davidson brings a wealth of retail experience to Ocean City’s favorite department store. With well over 30 years of retail experience Davidson has seen the industry change. He began his career with Bambergers and Macys. He then became the regional merchandise manager for Montgomery Wards in the Midwest and was responsible for 39 stores in 8 states. “I returned to B&B in 1993 and ran the company from 1998 to 2006, before splitting into two companies, where I continued running B & B North. I am incredibly happy to have ownership of them all again,” Davidson says.

Now under Davidson’s innovative ownership, B & B in Ocean City has made several updates while carefully preserving the nostalgia. “We totally remodeled the store with new lighting, fresh paint, new oak dressing rooms and more windows for a modern, fresh look that reflects the style of the brands we carry,” Davidson adds. They have also hired all new friendly and helpful staff to ensure that customers have a fun shopping experience.

Another major change you’ll notice at B & B’s is new, updated merchandise. “We pride ourselves on offering the best and most unique surf and beachwear on the island – we fly across the country in search of the best clothes that you can’t find anywhere else,” Davidson says. B & B carries an extensive men’s, women’s, and junior’s selection plus beach-themed gifts so that everyone can find something that fits their style. “You’ll never see the same item twice. We completely change the inventory out often so that the looks are always current with the season,” Davidson says. You’ll find O’Neill, Quicksilver, Rip Curl, Billabong, Roxy, Life is Good, and more in men’s, women’s, junior’s, and young men’s. As well as accessories, gifts, and beach gear.

“I’m so happy to be back home in Ocean City and I look forward to continuing the B & B tradition in the best way possible,” Davidson says. B & B will be open from 9 am to 10 pm daily, now through Labor Day and will remain open year-round.

B & B DEPARTMENT STORE INFO

Location: 827 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City

Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For more information call 609-391-0046 or go to BnBDepartmentStore.com