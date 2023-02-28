The Importance of Physical Exercise for Seniors.

Brooke Chappell, Sales & Marketing Director, United Methodist Communities at The Shores

Being active and getting some form of exercise on a regular basis is important for people of all ages, and it’s especially important for seniors. Seniors who do not exercise regularly are at a significantly greater risk of developing major health and mobility issues versus seniors who do prioritize working out. If you have an older loved one who you’d like to encourage being more active, here are just some of the many advantages they’ll benefit from when they engage in regular exercise.

It improves their Mental Health - There are many studies that demonstrate how exercise improves people’s mental health. When someone exercises, their brain releases serotonin, which is a chemical that plays a key role in crucial body functions including sleep, mood, digestion, bone health, wound healing, and blood clotting. Regular physical activity is also proven to be beneficial for anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.

It’s important to find a physical activity that matches a loved one’s abilities and mobility. Another great way to get daily exercise is to get outside, and go for a walk; this also doubles as a great way to spend quality time.

Falls Can Be Reduced with Better Balance - Seniors are more prone to falling than any other age group. Even a seemingly minor fall can result in a serious injury, like a broken hip or a broken arm. Exercise is an excellent way for seniors to improve balance, mobility, and overall strength, which in turn reduces the likelihood that they’ll fall. This is especially crucial for older adults who live alone.

Cognitive Function is Enhanced - Cognitive function refers to various mental abilities including attention, remembering, problem-solving, reasoning, and decision-making. Many seniors notice a decline in their cognitive abilities as they age and working out is one way to combat this decline.

Life Expectancy May Be Increased - Many people say that retirement age is when life really begins, so it’s really the perfect time to prioritize your health by getting into a regular exercise routine! Various studies show that people who consistently exercise can add several years to their life, versus people who don’t do any physical activity. Remember, It’s never too late to start, and being consistent is the key to success.

