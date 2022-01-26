The Difference Between Assisted Living and Memory Care
By: Brooke Chappell, Marketing and Sales Director, United Methodist Communities at The Shores
Assisted living and memory care are both types of senior care services. While some people think these terms mean the same thing, there are some important differences between them.
What is Assisted Living?
As one ages, there may be a need for some extra help to manage daily living. This is when assisted living could be appropriate. Assisted living communities are designed to provide these services under one roof which include:
- Studios or apartment homes that are wheelchair and walker-friendly and have safety measures in place to help prevent falls.
- Manageable-sized housing, which is maintained by building services.
- Transport to shops, events, and scheduled appointments.
- Trained staff to assist with activities of daily living (ADLs), like eating, bathing, dressing, medication management, and mobility.
- Additional services that support wellness, like a calendar of social events, clubs, classes, outings, fitness centers, communal dining, libraries, and computer centers.
There are different levels of care within assisted living that scale according to a resident’s needs. For example, some may only need housekeeping, transportation, and companionship, while less robust seniors may need help with dressing, medication management, or grooming.
What is Memory Care?
This care is available in many assisted living communities. It is specifically tailored to the everyday needs of residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia. These residents require specific care only available from trained and experienced staff who understand the needs of residents with difficulty with thinking. This is designed to ensure comfort, dignity, and the highest possible quality of life. These services can include the following:
- Cognitive therapies and wellness programs.
- Assistance with ADLs.
- Management of doctor’s appointments, medication, and transport.
- Social events suitable for those living with dementia.
- Additional safety measures and trained associates to ensure residents don’t become disoriented or wander.
- Life Enrichment Team Specialist (LETS) experts lend companionship, hands-on assistance, strategic intervention, and more.
A loved one’s cognitive health primarily determines the choice between memory care and assisted living. If he or she has not been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s, then assisted living should be a good fit. If a loved one has a diagnosis, however, rest assured that memory care will ensure their needs are met. For more information about assisted living and memory care at United Methodist Communities at The Shores, please visit TheShores.UMCommunities.org or call 609-399-8505.