Summer Jobs at Morey's Piers

Sun, seas and summer jobs will be here before you know it. Many of us share in a wealth of fond memories from our own summer job experience; it was practically a rite of passage. However, the rate of seasonal employment, among teenagers has fallen dramatically, dropping by 41% from its peak in 1978. As a seasonal resort area, local businesses are especially vulnerable to this trend. “Teenage employment has been declining for years. There seems to be a real misconception about getting a summer job. Parents are pushing their kids towards internships and summer classes, believing they are more beneficial to their college interests,” says Denise Beckson, Vice President of Human Resources and Government Relations at Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Parks. While internships are valuable, the traditional summer job has a great deal to offer and shouldn’t be overlooked by students.

“When we started to look at very successful entrepreneurs, entertainers and famous personalities, we found a trend: they all had summer jobs,” Beckson says. President Barak Obama scooped ice cream at Baskin-Robbins, Kayne West worked retail at the Gap, Tom Hanks was a popcorn and peanut vendor, Jake Gyllenhaal was a lifeguard, Warren Buffet delivered newspapers, Jeff Bezos worked at McDonald’s, and the list goes on. “I recently ran into a former seasonal employee who now serves as Chief of Staff to the Mayor of a major U.S. city. He told me that he learned everything he needed to know about people and emotional intelligence working his summer job at Morey’s” Beckson says.

Beyond building skills for the future, perhaps the single greatest attribute of a classic summer job is just how much fun it is. For example, if you work at Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Parks, employees get a free season pass, fun activities, and great discounts on food and retail. “We like to say our employees will find their summer job at Morey’s rewarding while being rewarded,” Beckson says.

Morey’s has 1500 seasonal positions each summer. They hire ride operators, lifeguards, food & beverage workers, game operators, park services, admission and ticket cashiers, and retail positions. So, there is something for everyone. “We’ve hired employees that are 14 years old to 84 years old and everything in between,” Beckson says. Morey’s is also very flexible with its scheduling. “We have day and night shifts, full-time, part-time, and flexible-time. We have professionals who want to make extra money on weekends, teachers who want summer work, retirees looking for something fun to do, teenagers looking for their first job, and college students on summer break. We try to be as accommodating as possible with such a diverse workforce,” Beckson says.

Morey’s is also very supportive of the J-1 BridgeUSA student work program. “Of our 1500 employees, about one-third of them are international exchange students. I’ve seen many of our American employees travel around the world to visit friends they made while working at Morey’s,” Beckson said. As a bonus, a summer job at Morey’s provides locals an opportunity to learn about other cultures.

While summer jobs build skills for the future, add fun to the warmer months, and provide an opportunity to make new friends, what any job boils down to is income. “Morey’s offers very competitive starting wages,” Beckson says. The starting rate for employees that are 18 and over is $15 an hour. For employees that are 16 or 17, the starting rate is $14 an hour. For employees that are 14 or 15, the starting rate is $13 an hour. Plus, every employee that works a minimum of 200 hours over the summer, keeps to their promised date of employment, and performs their duties as expected is eligible to receive a bonus of $1.50 for every hour worked at the end of the season.

“Morey’s Piers is just as much fun to visit as it is to work here,” Beckson says. Morey’s is currently accepting job applications online. So, 'seas’ the day and get those applications in now!

