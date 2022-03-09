Subs and Sopranos—A true Jersey Collaboration

While there’s not much that everyone can agree on these days, there are two certainties that hold true for all New Jerseyans: we love The Sopranos and our sub shops. Chico & Sons in Northfield brings these two Jersey greats together in one amazing offering. While Satriale’s may be fictional, you can eat a sub and talk Sopranos’ ‘family business’ right here at the shore. On March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m., Johnny Sack, played by Vincent Curatola, will be at Chico & Sons. And on May 1, from 1 to 4 p.m., Patsy, played by Dan Grimaldi, and Jackie Jr., played by Jason Cerbone, will be there.

“We want to give our customers an experience they can’t get anywhere else,” says Karl Kulakowski, General Manager, and Co-Owner. So, if you’ve ever dreamt of joining the family, this is your chance. Stop by to grab lunch and say hi, or purchase a VIP experience for $25 and get lunch, a drink, an autograph, and a photo with a Soprano. “I spent 22 years working in some very high-end restaurants. When I was at the Borgata, I first met a lot of the Sopranos’ cast and made food for them. So, when I wanted to offer something unique to our local customers, they immediately came to mind,” Kulakowski says. And this perfect Jersey-style collaboration was born!

The Food

Chico & Sons has been open for five years, while Kulakowski has been at the helm for the past two. “The previous owners set up an incredible operation. When we took over, I added my decades of experience in some of the area’s best restaurants, working with celebrities and celebrity chefs to Chico & Sons to create something unique,” Kulakowski says.

In order to create an incredible experience, it has to start with the food. Chico & Sons only uses the highest-quality ingredients. They get fresh bread delivered from a local bakery every couple of hours. “We get four bread deliveries a day, every single day,” Kulakowski says.

Chico & Sons set out to create both the best versions of classics and unique takes that expand the traditional sub-dom with a fresh base. That may be why they recently won three “Best of the Press” awards; Best Cheesesteak, Best Sub Shop, and Best Take-Out.

Their Best of the Press cheesesteak starts with more meat than you’re likely to find at most shops. “We use eight ounces of steak instead of six,” Kulakowski says. If you want to try Chico & Sons’ creative take on this classic, opt for their Leo’s Special spicy Philly cheesesteak served with roasted long hots, banana peppers, chipotle mayo, and American cheese.

Try a sub from their Sopranos collection for something different, such as the Sister Janice served with turkey, arugula, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and pesto sauce served on a seeded roll. Or, their Eugene Sopranos sub served with roasted pork, sharp provolone, fire-roasted peppers, topped with chimichurri sauce and pickled onions.

While Chico & Sons is most well-known for their subs, they also have incredible pizza, salads, starters, sides, and entrees, all of which are made with the freshest ingredients. “We make our pizza dough fresh daily, with real ingredients. We use real yeast, not the synthetic autolyzed yeast extract that many restaurants use. We also make our own sauce,” Kulakowski says. When you start with such a solid base, any topping tastes great. Chico & Sons offers everything from traditional options such as plain cheese to meat lovers to creative options such as their bang bang shrimp pizza. The bang bang shrimp pizza is topped with tempura-battered shrimp, fresh jalapeño peppers, scallions, and chipotle mayo.

If you prefer to eat on the lighter side, Chico & Sons offers a variety of fresh salad options. With more than ten different options to choose from, there is a salad for everyone. Options include everything from a traditional Caesar to a beet and goat cheese salad, featuring roasted beets, goat cheese crumbles, and walnuts served over arugula and topped with a champagne vinaigrette. You can add grilled chicken or grilled salmon to any salad.

Let’s Get This Party Started

Let Chico’s & Sons cater your next party. “We can cater any size party for any occasion,” Kulakowski says. Chico & Sons offers a wide selection of catering trays that can be completely customized. Their small trays serve 6 to 8 people, medium serves 8 to 10, and large serves 10 to 12. They offer options for cold subs and hot subs. They also offer trays of salads, chicken wings, chicken tenders, meatballs, fries, grilled veggies and more.

Chico & Sons

Where: 1620 Tilton Road in Northfield.

When: Open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with extended summer hours.

Sopranos Events:

March 26 from 1 to 4 p.m., Johnny Sack, played by Vincent Curatola, will be at Chico & Sons.

May 1, from 1 to 4 p.m., Patsy, played by Dan Grimaldi, and Jackie Jr., played by Jason Cerbone, will be at Chico & Sons.

**VIP tickets are $25 and include lunch, an autograph, and a photo.

Services: Credit cards accepted. Disabled access. On-site parking. Available for catering. Take out available. Delivery available. BYO. Outdoor seating when the weather can accommodate.

More info: Call 609-380-7788 or go to ChicoAndSons.com