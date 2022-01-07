Preserve Your Investment and Treat Your Car Like a VIP this Winter with The Wash at Galloway

With winter fast approaching, vehicle owners have some maintenance ahead of them to get ready for the snowy weather. While some South Jersey drivers may choose to go without winter tires or wipers, one bit of service you can’t skip out on this season is regularly washing your vehicle after driving in the snow. While you may not think it’s all that necessary to wash with the snow being practically harmless; there is a dirtier, more dangerous problem hiding right under your nose – road salt. While necessary road brine & salt does its job keeping drivers safe from icy conditions, whats leftover once the roads are clear is a combination of wet salt and grime. If this waste is left unchecked and sticks to your vehicle, the waste’s corrosive nature can cause serious lasting damage to your vehicle’s undercarriage.