Preserve Your Investment and Treat Your Car Like a VIP this Winter with The Wash at Galloway

Sponsored by The Wash at Galloway
With winter fast approaching, vehicle owners have some maintenance ahead of them to get ready for the snowy weather. While some South Jersey drivers may choose to go without winter tires or wipers, one bit of service you can’t skip out on this season is regularly washing your vehicle after driving in the snow. While you may not think it’s all that necessary to wash with the snow being practically harmless; there is a dirtier, more dangerous problem hiding right under your nose – road salt. While necessary road brine & salt does its job keeping drivers safe from icy conditions, whats leftover once the roads are clear is a combination of wet salt and grime. If this waste is left unchecked and sticks to your vehicle, the waste’s corrosive nature can cause serious lasting damage to your vehicle’s undercarriage.
But who wants to hand-wash their car, top to bottom, in the dead of winter? The Wash at Galloway has the solution. Stop by today and ask about the VIP package that will keep your car pristine throughout the year! Why pay per wash when you could pay one low monthly fee and enjoy a wash every day? The plan comes in two styles: Ultimate and Xtreme. The Ultimate Package, priced at $24 dollars a month, features a clear coat sealer, polish waxing, triple-foam scrub, body shining, and a wheel blaster treatment leaving no spot uncleaned. Most importantly, the package features the vital undercarriage rust inhibitor that will help keep your car running smoothly throughout the snowiest seasons.
The Xtreme Package comes in at $38 dollars a month, and in addition to all of the benefits of the Ultimate, adds a tire shining, an application of Hot Wax and Shine, and a Ceramic Sealant treatment. Additionally, Xtreme VIP members enjoy a discounted price on the Interior Sanitization Service. This Interior package features a complete hospital-grade sanitization, vacuuming of the interior and the back hatch, cleaning of all windows and rubber mats, a wiping down of seats and doors, and an Armor All treatment for your tires.
Get the whole family an Xtreme VIP package with the Xtreme Exterior Car Wash Family Plan, with any additional vehicles after the first added at a reduced $29 dollar cost. Save big with a plan that pays for itself after just two visits! The Wash at Galloway has served as your hometown car wash for 15 years, so this winter help support a local business that is dedicated to keeping your car in its best condition with their top-of-the-line services by signing up for the VIP treatment.
The Wash at Galloway is a full-service facility always ready to serve.If interested in memberships, stop by at 110 West White Horse Pike, Galloway, or email thewashvip@gmail.com. If interested in our full interior detail services stop by in person or email The Wash at Galloway at contactthewashatgalloway@gmail.com for appointments. Open Monday through Sunday from 9am to 5pm, Follow us on social media to stay up to date on service information, special promotions, and of course the occasional cute dog picture starring their mascot Hugo.