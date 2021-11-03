Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial run by Shore Medical Center physician, Dr. Christopher Lucasti

The clinical trial was a “blind” study, Dr. Lucasti explained, and the 150 participants did not know if they received a placebo or the actual Pfizer vaccine. Those in the study were monitored after receiving the vaccine for reactions. Once the study was complete and the emergency use authorization was permitted by the Federal Drug Administration, the study conducted was “unblinded.” “The people in the study wanted to know if they had gotten a shot of the actual Covid-19 vaccine and those that received the placebo were given the opportunity to get the true vaccine,” added Lucasti.

Dr. Lucasti said he and his staff have been involved with clinical trials on about 90 percent of the antibiotics that have been released in the past two decades. “We work with the pharmaceutical companies, and we enroll patients that we feel have a chance to benefit from a new medication to treat their disease or infection.” As an infectious disease physician, Dr. Lucasti said he loves what he does. “In my field, we have the opportunity to cure patients. In many fields, the doctor can help a patient manage their disease very successfully but my hope is that if you come to me with an infection, and after treatment, their problem is resolved and cured. They leave and go on with their lives and that is something that is very special to me. Maybe I will never see them again, and that is a good thing. They are cured and curing patients has always been my goal.”