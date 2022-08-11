Personal Injuries from Outdoor Summer Activities

Summer is all about having fun in the sun! As the temperatures rise and schools let out for the season, many people are spending their time traveling or partaking in exciting outdoor activities. However, some of these activities can increase your risk of an accident. Whether you’re swimming or cycling, you need to always be careful.

In order to have a safe summer, it’s essential to be prepared. Here are some common types of summertime personal injuries and what to do if you’re injured.

Playgrounds and Swimming Pools

Outdoor recreational activities can lead to personal injuries. Trips, slips and falls are common injuries at swimming pools and playgrounds. If you and your kids are planning to spend an afternoon at a playground, always ensure the equipment is in good condition. If you’re at the pool, always follow the posted safety guidelines.

Summer Concerts

Enjoying a concert is a popular summer pastime. Venue owners are responsible for maintaining a safe space for all guests. Unsafe venue conditions, such as uneven floors, wet floors, and poor lighting can cause all types of accidents and injuries.

When you’re at a concert, pay attention to your surroundings. Avoid uneven flooring, aggressive crowds, and congested areas.

Dog Bites

When the weather is nice, dog owners are more likely to be out-and-about with their pets enjoying the fresh air. This leads to an increased chance of interaction with both familiar and unfamiliar dogs. Regardless of whether a dog belongs to a friend, neighbor or stranger, never assume the dog is friendly or wants to be pet. Approaching a dog without permission may lead to an instinctive response, or even lead the dog to bite.

Summertime Personal Injuries

