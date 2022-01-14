Off-The-Clock Workers’ Compensation

Sponsored by South Jersey’s #1 Legal Defense Team Personal Injury & Workmans’ Comp Specialists Hyberg White and Mann
The NJ Workers’ Compensation Act was designed to afford certain benefits to employees who suffer accidents and/or occupational diseases that “arise out of” and “in the course of” employment.
Traditionally, workers’ compensation is thought of as obtainable only for an employee injured while on the clock performing a task in the scope of their employment. Though, certain factors and tasks can make defining the true end or beginning of the work day difficult. The “while in the course of employment” rule states that regardless of an employee’s physical location or time he or she is injured, if performing assigned job duties for the benefit of the employer, they could qualify for a workers’ compensation claim.
If a person is doing their normal “going and coming” from work, or “portal to portal,” they are not typically covered under benefits. If he or she is going straight to work, or straight home from work, and not performing any tasks related to their job on the way, he or she would not be eligible for workers’ compensation if hurt in that time. Though, like most things, there can be exceptions to this “off the clock” rule.
There are several tasks an employee could be performing for the employer off-the-clock. Though, if an employee is hurt while performing any of these tasks, they could be entitled to compensation. If a “special mission” requires an employee to be away from their home or business resulting in benefit to the employer and is injured during this time, that would fall under workers’ compensation. This could include a business trip or simply a detour to complete a work task following your lunch break away from the office.
Another factor is location. There are areas that are “controlled by” your business. These could be parking lots, grassy areas or sidewalks. Even if you were off the clock when injured in any of those areas, you could receive workers’ compensation benefits. In addition to this, if your company is aware that you stop by work on a day or time you are not scheduled and does not contest it, they could potentially be at fault if you are hurt during that time. However, if you are injured before or after your scheduled working hours or while performing a task that is not directly related to your scope of work, the employer may question liability.
