Off-The-Clock Workers’ Compensation

There are several tasks an employee could be performing for the employer off-the-clock. Though, if an employee is hurt while performing any of these tasks, they could be entitled to compensation. If a “special mission” requires an employee to be away from their home or business resulting in benefit to the employer and is injured during this time, that would fall under workers’ compensation. This could include a business trip or simply a detour to complete a work task following your lunch break away from the office.

Another factor is location. There are areas that are “controlled by” your business. These could be parking lots, grassy areas or sidewalks. Even if you were off the clock when injured in any of those areas, you could receive workers’ compensation benefits. In addition to this, if your company is aware that you stop by work on a day or time you are not scheduled and does not contest it, they could potentially be at fault if you are hurt during that time. However, if you are injured before or after your scheduled working hours or while performing a task that is not directly related to your scope of work, the employer may question liability.