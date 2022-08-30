North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks Celebration Set for Sept 4th

Celebrate the end of summer with a bang and take in North Beach Atlantic City's firework show and festivities. The firework show is set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. From 6 to 9 p.m., you can also enjoy live music, drink specials and more across the entire North Beach district, which extends from Tennessee Avenue to Ocean Casino Resort and includes the Tennessee Ave. eateries, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Resorts Casino Hotel, Showboat Atlantic City, Steel Pier and the Absecon Lighthouse.

From thrilling amusement rides to fine dining, spectacular beaches to casino excitement, live entertainment to serene views, North Beach Atlantic City has something for everyone and is officially one of the hottest areas in town. This newly revitalized cultural hub is the direct result of an unprecedented collaboration between the area's several casinos and businesses. "This is the first time that one area of town has really come together to promote what I believe is the nicest part of town. It's been very refreshing to see how all of these casinos and businesses have come together to offer more collectively," says Mark Giannantonio, President & CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel. North Beach Atlantic City wants to celebrate this collaboration and the fantastic summer it created with one more incredible weekend of events capped off with the season's most spectacular firework display.

From casino promotions to food specials and live entertainment, each venue in the North Beach Atlantic City district will offer its unique end-of-summer celebration, culminating with the district-wide firework show. "This area was so quiet for a while. It's been refreshing to see it come to life. It's really been so wonderful to work so closely with the other casinos and businesses in this area so that we are able to offer more," Giannantonio says.

There will be several places to take in the fireworks. From Steel Pier, you can stand 1,000 feet out over the Atlantic and watch. At Ocean Casino Resort, you can unwind in their sprawling, lushly landscaped Park overlooking the ocean. At Resorts Casino Hotel, several restaurants, including Capriccio Italian Restaurant, Landshark Bar & Grill, and Margaritaville Restaurant, feature beautiful ocean views to watch the fireworks. Reservations are recommended if you opt to watch the fireworks from one of Resorts' restaurants. In addition to the fireworks, Resorts has several other happenings. They will be giving away a BMW in the casino at 6 p.m. It's also the last weekend to play Born to Ride blackjack head-to-head with a dealer on the boardwalk for a chance to win a Harley Davidson. For dining specials, Resorts offers several great happy hour specials. Enjoy food and drink specials at Margaritaville's late-night happy hour, seven days a week from 10 p.m. to close. If you're around for the weekend, you can check out Dougherty's Raw Bar happy hour featuring $1.25 oysters, $1 clams, drink specials and more Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 to 10 p.m.

The fireworks can also be viewed anywhere on the NBAC boardwalk or beaches. "Since we formed the North Beach Atlantic City Alliance, we've seen a noticeable shift in business. Together we are able to offer more," Giannantonio says. With so many options, one thing is certain, heading to North Beach Atlantic City to celebrate the close of another great summer is a sure bet!

For more information go to AtlanticCityNorthBeach.com