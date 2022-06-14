North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks Celebration Set for July 1

Atlantic City, N.J. (June 1, 2022)

North Beach Atlantic City has announced that the entertainment district of Atlantic City will host its annual summer-kick off premiere ocean-front firework spectacular on Friday, July 1 at 9:30 p.m.

The firework spectacular, in partnership with Fireworks by Grucci, will be free and open to the public featuring several viewing locations throughout the north end of the boardwalk. The locations include: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, Showboat and Steel Pier. Tennessee Avenue restaurants are also sponsors of the fireworks celebration.

Live music, drink specials, and other activations can be found from 6-9 p.m. across the North Beach boardwalk area prior to the fireworks.

“Music Row Mondays” in North Beach also return this summer beginning June 21, with participating North Beach properties offering live entertainment and food and beverage specials. Music Row Mondays will run through Labor Day.

North Beach Atlantic City has quickly become Atlantic City’s go-to destination for entertainment and fun on the shore. For more information and a list this summer’s entertainment lineup, visit atlanticcitynorthbeach.com

North Beach Atlantic City

With a new energy, delicious eateries and a beautiful Boardwalk overlooking the pristine Atlantic Ocean, North Beach Atlantic City has developed into the city’s cultural epicenter. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort and Tennessee Avenue restaurants have pumped new and exciting life into this northern section of the Boardwalk, adding to the amazing offerings already presented by Resorts Casino & Hotel, Steel Pier, Showboat and the Absecon Lighthouse. For more information or a list of events, visit atlanticcitynorthbeach.com. North Beach visitors are encouraged to tag their photos at each property by using #NorthBeachAC.