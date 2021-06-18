North Beach Atlantic City Celebrates Summer 2021 with Fireworks, Themed Specials and Entertainment

Atlantic City, N.J. (May 13, 2021) – North Beach Atlantic City announced that the entertainment district of Atlantic City will celebrate the official start of summer with a premiere ocean-front firework spectacular to be held on Friday, June 25 at 9:30 p.m.

The firework spectacular, in partnership with Fireworks by Grucci, will be free and open to the public featuring several viewing locations throughout the north end of the boardwalk including: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, Showboat Hotel and Steel Pier. Tennessee Avenue restaurants will have boardwalk activations throughout the evening.

“Music Row Mondays” returns this summer beginning June 21 where participating North Beach properties will offer live entertainment and food and beverage specials, turning the level up for visitors staying and playing in the market.

Additionally, a brand-new campaign “Island Time Thursdays” will kick off this summer and take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on June 24. Island-themed drinks and tropical vibes will be flowing at participating properties each Thursday this summer in North Beach.

Both Music Row Mondays and Island Time Thursdays will run throughout the summer.