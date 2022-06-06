Motorcycle Personal Injuries in New Jersey: What Every Rider Needs to Know

Warmer weather means more motorcyclists out on the roads. If you own a motorcycle, you’re already familiar with the freedom and thrill of riding your bike down the backroads of New Jersey.

Unfortunately, motorcycles are the most vulnerable vehicles on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to be involved in an accident than if they were driving any other vehicle. Riders face reckless drivers, slippery roadways, and countless other hazards each time they ride.

If you have been the victim of a motorcycle accident, it’s essential that you know your rights. The accident attorneys at Hyberg, White & Mann are here to get you the compensation you need and deserve.

Common Motorcycle Accident Injuries

Motorcycle accident victims can suffer many serious injuries, including:

Damage to their lower extremities, including the foot, ankle, knee, and thigh

Head injuries, even if the rider was wearing a helmet

Eye injuries

Studies have shown that your risk of injury can be drastically reduced if you wear the proper safety gear. This includes a snug-fitting helmet, gloves, eye protection, leather jacket, and motorcycle jeans with Kevlar-reinforced panels.

Types of Compensation You Can Receive After a Motorcycle Crash

There are several types of compensation available if you’ve been the victim of a motorcycle accident. Those include but are not limited to:

Compensation for pain and suffering resulting from the injury or treatment for the injury;

Loss of consortium which represents the impact an injury has on relationships, companionship and support lost due to the injury;

Compensation for medical related expenses, including the cost of medical treatment, prescription medication, physical therapy, etc.;

Reimbursement for lost wages and/or loss of future earnings capacity;

Reimbursement for expenses incurred for damage to property including the motorcycle and protective gear;

Wrongful death damages if the accident results in death.

