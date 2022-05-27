Meet the Business -One Stop Xteriors

The Press of AC is proud to support local businesses. We want to take some time out to profile our local businesses in the South Jersey area. Today's Business is One Stop Xteriors.

One Stop Xteriors provides comprehensive home remodeling and home improvement services in Mays Landing, NJ and in the South Jersey area. At One Stop Xteriors, they are ready to offer you high quality landscaping, roofing, and home remodeling services and serve the Atlantic County region.

We asked the owner Mike Ovens some questions to get to know him a little bit more. Here are some of the answers.

What put the 'X' in One Stop Xteriors?

I wanted to do something different as when I was deciding a name, one stop interiors or one stop exteriors. So I got rid of in and ex and replaced it with an x for interior and exterior.

When did you start One Stop Xteriors?

I started the business in 2015. But we are a family owned and operated company and we have more than 25 years’ experience in the industry.

How does being a family-run business impact your work?

It allows me to be there for my daughter and future child.

What sets One Stop Xteriors apart?

We strive to be the best. We have more than 25 years’ experience, and know how to give real value to your home. We know how important families are and we have been turning everyday houses into dream homes for many years. We are proud of our high level of customer service we provide.

What does curb appeal mean to you?

Eye candy lol --First impressions are important, so you want to make the exterior of your home as attractive as possible.

Top 40 Under 40... What's it like being a young entrepreneur?

Not easy and hard to start with nothing and no help. I am honored to be named one of the Top 40 under 40 because its a tribute to the hard work that I put in over the years.

What's your crew mean to you?

My crew is like Family! We treat each employee like they are family.

How do you balance work and family?

Pretty well - its hard sometimes but overall having my own business allows me to have a healthy work/life balance.

What's your favorite room in a house?

The Kitchen- its always the heart of any home.

What is one home maintenance skill everyone should learn?

Change a door lock.

If you could only have one tool, what would it be?

A hammer is an essential tool ...everyone should have a good hammer. It is one of the most popular tools used by homeowners to complete a variety of projects

For more information on services offered by One Stop Xteriors go to onestopxteriors.com

One Stop Exteriors - One Call -Does it ALL ! Call Now for your free estimate ! Call