 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Lunch with Eugene from the Sopranos
0 comments

Lunch with Eugene from the Sopranos

  • 0
Lunch with Eugene from the Sopranos
Chico and Sons in Northfield NJ is Hosting
Lunch with Eugene from the Sopranos -Robert Funaro on Jan 4th 1:00pm-4pm. 
 
 
There are limited tickets available in the store or now availalable online at  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-with-eugene-from-the-sopranos-tickets-232222171767

Food and Drinks will be included! 

1620 Tilton Rd
Northfield NJ 08225
Stop By to Pick up your tickets 🎫 or order online at EventBrite Now ! 

Limited Supply Available
$25each (tickets include a lunch buffet ) with items from the Chico’s and Sons Menu !
 
Any Questions call 📱609-380-7788 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to recognize (and hire!) a “learner”
Explore Careers

How to recognize (and hire!) a “learner”

With so much changing and left uncertain in a pandemic world, adaptability has become one of the most prized qualities around—for both employers and employees. For companies, it means being able to strategize and succeed even when external forces are chaotic. For workers, it’s more about testing the boundaries of traditional work roles and routines […]

The post How to recognize (and hire!) a “learner” appeared first on TheJobNetwork.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News