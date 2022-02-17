By: Brooke Chappell, Marketing and Sales Director, United Methodist Communities at The Shores

Assisted living communities offer different levels of care for their residents, allowing residents to live happily in their assisted living apartment for as long as possible and providing a much less disruptive experience.

To better understand levels of care, the team at United Methodist Communities outlined the different levels available at each of our full-service locations across New Jersey.

Levels of care in assisted living are typically structured as follows:

Lower levels of care. Many older adults are independent, enjoy a range of hobbies and continue to lead full lives. Yet sometimes, they require a little bit of help with daily tasks or managing different medications. Residents who require lower levels of care typically go about their days, while nurses and other associates are on site to help with anything they might need. Communities with lower levels of care don’t feel very clinical, instead they often feel like a vibrant apartment complex with people coming and going.

Higher level of care. Residents needing more care are still able to live in an apartment but need help with an increased number of Activities of Daily living such as bathing, dressing, eating, or medication management. Residents also benefit from increased security and 24-hour alert pendants to help prevent falls and other accidents.

Tapestries® Memory Care. People with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia often live in specialized memory care neighborhoods. These neighborhoods are specially built for maximum safety and comfort for people with memory loss. They are designed to allow residents to feel at home, while receiving the advanced care they need.

Assisted living for all levels of care

Many assisted living communities offer multiple levels of care in one single location. Rather than having an older adult to pack their belongings and move to an entirely new location – a full service assisted living community has everything needed without disruption. It’s also much easier on the family because they have the peace of mind that comes from knowing their loved one is properly cared for no matter how their needs may evolve and change.

