Injured By a Distracted Driver? Here’s What You Should Know According to the CDC, over 3,100 people were killed and about 424,000 were injured in crashes involving a distracted driver in 2019. What is Distracted Driving? Distracted driving is any activity that takes a motorist’s attention away from the proper operation of his or her vehicle, including: ● Texting while driving ● Using a cell phone or other handheld device ● Adjusting the radio, CD player, MP3 player, or console controls ● Eating and drinking ● Reading, including maps and navigation systems ● Watching a video ● Personal grooming ● Talking to passengers Yet, despite the risks associated with these behaviors, drivers continue to engage in them at alarming rates. That said, distracted driving can sometimes be difficult to identify. An experienced personal injury lawyer will be able to assess whether your accident was the result of negligence and, if so, what evidence you will need to prove it so you can get the compensation you deserve. What to Do When You’ve Been Injured in An Accident If you have been injured in an accident, the aftermath can feel overwhelming. Once you have reported the incident and sought medical attention, you may be left with a slew of unanswered questions, such as “who is going to pay my medical bills?” and “what are my rights?” When you experience an injury through no fault of your own, you should not be responsible for out-of-pocket expenses. These include, but are not limited to: ● Medical bills ● Car repairs ● Lost income ● Damaged or lost personal items Personal Injury Lawyers for South Jersey Drivers For most of us, filing a personal injury claim is something you only do once in a lifetime. Therefore, many people are at a loss when it comes to how a personal injury claim works. Call the attorneys at Hyberg, White & Mann law firm for a free consultation. With our extensive experience, we can help you get the compensation you deserve.