If we want to preserve the Jersey Shore, critics of offshore wind energy need to rethink their stance

"New Jersey can lead our nation in developing America's offshore wind power, which has the potential to meet 90 percent of total US energy demand by 2050," says a letter I signed along with over 100 other state and local elected officials in support of offshore wind in New Jersey. "We're at the vanguard of a new clean, renewable energy industry that will generate thousands of jobs, create prosperity for our communities, improve our health, and help protect our coastlines. Offshore wind is key to New Jersey's future."

Offshore wind has a significantly smaller environmental footprint than power generation that uses dirty fossil fuels. Few other energy sources can power millions of homes with near-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite these proven benefits, offshore wind farms still face criticism related to marine life habitats, fishing, tourism, and the horizon's aesthetics.

But sea levels are already rising in New Jersey – more than double the global average, according to a 2019 Rutgers University report. The sea level along the New Jersey coast has increased by 1.5 feet in the past century. As the climate warms, rainfall and wind speeds are also likely to intensify during severe weather systems like those seen in Tropical Storm Elsa – a direct threat to thousands of homes, roads and infrastructure.